Rangers sweep Saginaw Valley at home

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team entered this weekend looking for its first win over Saginaw Valley State in recent history.
The Rangers got two of them.
Parkside ran its winning streak to four games with a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference sweep of the Cardinals at the DeSimone Gymnasium, winning 71-65 on Friday and 73-57 on Saturday.
Parkside improved to 6-3 halfway through its 18-game GLIAC-only schedule.
The Rangers had suffered some tough recent history with the Cardinals (2-7), losing their last three meetings before this weekend. That included a defeat in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2016 when Parkside hosted the Midwest Regional and two defeats in conference play since the Rangers joined the GLIAC prior to the 2018-19 season.
It was also Parkside's first back-to-back sweep of the season after splitting its first three two-game series.
"It's just not easy to do," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said Saturday of the sweep via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "When teams are so evenly matched, it's tough to win two games in a row on back-to-back nights."
On Saturday, Parkside pulled away in the second half by holding Saginaw Valley to 24 points after halftime and 39.6 percent shooting (21-of-53) for the game.
"Really, where we got the job done (Saturday) night was on the defensive end," Reigel said.
Saginaw Valley guard Delano Smith scored 24 points, but only six of those came after halftime, four in the last couple minutes when the game was out of reach.
"It was a bunch of different guys, but I thought (senior guard) Ramar Evans had a great defensive effort again," Reigel said. "(Sophomore guard) Solomon (Oraegbu) did a nice job, and then help was there when it needed to be.
"It was a great defensive effort. Our bigs did a great job on the boards."
Croft comes through
Offensively, redshirt senior guard Tray Croft scored a game-high 28 points after being limited to five in Friday's game. He went 8-of-15 from the field Saturday, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in his second 25-plus-point outing this season.
"When he gets going like that, he is very difficult to stop," Reigel said.
Redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau had his second 18-point game of the weekend to go with six rebounds, Oraegbu had 12 points and eight boards and Evans added seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.
The Rangers opened the game with a 9-0 run, but the Cardinals rallied to take a 35-30 halftime lead. Saginaw Valley led 48-46 with 10 minutes, 1 second to play, but Parkside countered with a 10-0 run to take a 56-48 advantage, and the lead steadily grew from there.
Hau big in second half Friday
Friday's game was a contrast in styles, as the big, physical Cardinals tried to slow the game into a halfcourt battle, while the up-tempo Rangers tried to push the pace.
Parkside won that battle, and Hau came through with a monster 16-point second half and made several key plays during the Rangers' crucial go-ahead stretch.
"I think when we play faster we're a way better team than when we play slow," Hau said after Friday's game. "And it shows, like (Friday). The first half, we played fast. We went on a big run, then we started playing slow again. When we play fast, we can run teams real quick.
"We've got all the weapons we need."
After the Cardinals took a 54-53 lead with 7:21 left in Friday's game, Hau got to work in transition. He beat the Cardinals' big men — they used three players 6-foot-10 or taller — down the floor for two inside buckets, one off an assist by Evans, then scored inside again off an assist by freshman forward Colin O'Rourke for a personal 6-0 run and a 59-54 lead.
After Saginaw Valley cut it to 59-57, Hau grabbed the offensive board on a 3-point misfire by Croft and converted the putback while being fouled — yelling out a primal shout in the process — for a 62-57 lead.
Hau later assisted a midrange jumper by O'Rourke to make it 64-59, then he saved his biggest play for when the Cardinals cut the lead to one at 64-63. With the shot clock winding down and a defender in his face, Hau squared up from the left wing and buried a 3 to give the Rangers a 67-63 lead with 1:20 remaining.
"Brandon's one of these guys that is trying to get everybody else comfortable early in the season, and so he's kind of letting other guys find their way," Reigel said. "And now he's settling in and being more aggressive. He's taking good shots, whether it's 3s or stuff around the rim."
Evans finished with 14 points and five assists and drained three 3s early when Saginaw Valley's defense sagged off him to help propel Parkside to a 27-14 lead. Oraegbu and O'Rourke each scored 13 points and Croft had seven rebounds and six assists, both team highs.
Saginaw Valley was led by 19 points from Myles Belyeu and 17 from Smith on Friday. The Cardinals countered a 13-0 Parkside run with a 14-0 run of their own in the first half, and the game was tied, 35-35, at halftime.
Parkside plays at Ashland (Ohio) in a two-game set Friday and Saturday.