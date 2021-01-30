Rangers sweep Saginaw Valley at home

Hau big in second half Friday

Friday's game was a contrast in styles, as the big, physical Cardinals tried to slow the game into a halfcourt battle, while the up-tempo Rangers tried to push the pace.

Parkside won that battle, and Hau came through with a monster 16-point second half and made several key plays during the Rangers' crucial go-ahead stretch.

"I think when we play faster we're a way better team than when we play slow," Hau said after Friday's game. "And it shows, like (Friday). The first half, we played fast. We went on a big run, then we started playing slow again. When we play fast, we can run teams real quick.

"We've got all the weapons we need."

After the Cardinals took a 54-53 lead with 7:21 left in Friday's game, Hau got to work in transition. He beat the Cardinals' big men — they used three players 6-foot-10 or taller — down the floor for two inside buckets, one off an assist by Evans, then scored inside again off an assist by freshman forward Colin O'Rourke for a personal 6-0 run and a 59-54 lead.

After Saginaw Valley cut it to 59-57, Hau grabbed the offensive board on a 3-point misfire by Croft and converted the putback while being fouled — yelling out a primal shout in the process — for a 62-57 lead.