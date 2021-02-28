Rangers swept in final regular-season series, will host Saginaw Valley St. in GLIAC tourney

"That's been that way for the 18 years I've had the privilege to coach against him. When you look at the coaching profession, you look at a guy like Kevin Luke and his staff ... they're everything that's right about college basketball."

Conference tournament

With the weekend losses, Parkside has dropped three straight and finished with an even 9-9 record in its 18-game GLIAC-only regular season. The Rangers finished among a group of four teams in the North Division that went .500, including Northern Michigan, Purdue Northwest and Ferris State. Michigan Tech finished first in the North at 12-6.

When the complicated point rating system was settled to decided seedings for this week's GLIAC Tournament, Parkside wound up as the No. 7 seed and missed out on a first-round bye into Thursday's quarterfinals. But the Rangers did get a first-round home game and will host No. 10 seed Saginaw Valley State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the DeSimone.

The Rangers swept the Cardinals, 71-65 and 73-57, on Jan. 29 and 30 at home.

The first-round winners get re-seeded for Thursday's quarterfinals, so if the highest seeds win Tuesday, then Parkside would face second-seeded Grand Valley State in the quarters. The semifinals are Friday and the championship is Sunday.