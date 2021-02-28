Rangers swept in final regular-season series, will host Saginaw Valley St. in GLIAC tourney

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team has spent a lot of time this season trying to rally back from second-half deficits.
To the Rangers' credit, they've usually been able to do it.
But playing that way took its toll this weekend, as Parkside closed its regular season with a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference losses to Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
After storming back from a 14-point second-half hole to take a brief one-point lead, the Rangers fell in Friday's opener, 70-65. Then they were defeated soundly on Saturday after opening with an 8-0 lead in a 69-47 setback.
"Clearly, a tough weekend for us," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said on the Parkside athletic department's Twitter feed Saturday. "There's no doubt the loss (Friday) filtered over into (Saturday). It took the wind our of our sails, and we didn't come out as sharp as we would like."
But Reigel also spent ample time praising Michigan Tech coach Kevin Luke, who's in his 27th season leading the Huskies and is somebody Reigel has always expressed great admiration for.
"I think all the credit goes to Michigan Tech," Reigel said. "They're just a well-coached, hard-nosed group. They share the ball, they shoot the ball well. That's all a credit to coach Kevin Luke. His teams are always well-prepared, they're always disciplined, they're always hard to play against.
"That's been that way for the 18 years I've had the privilege to coach against him. When you look at the coaching profession, you look at a guy like Kevin Luke and his staff ... they're everything that's right about college basketball."
Conference tournament
With the weekend losses, Parkside has dropped three straight and finished with an even 9-9 record in its 18-game GLIAC-only regular season. The Rangers finished among a group of four teams in the North Division that went .500, including Northern Michigan, Purdue Northwest and Ferris State. Michigan Tech finished first in the North at 12-6.
When the complicated point rating system was settled to decided seedings for this week's GLIAC Tournament, Parkside wound up as the No. 7 seed and missed out on a first-round bye into Thursday's quarterfinals. But the Rangers did get a first-round home game and will host No. 10 seed Saginaw Valley State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the DeSimone.
The Rangers swept the Cardinals, 71-65 and 73-57, on Jan. 29 and 30 at home.
The first-round winners get re-seeded for Thursday's quarterfinals, so if the highest seeds win Tuesday, then Parkside would face second-seeded Grand Valley State in the quarters. The semifinals are Friday and the championship is Sunday.
All games from the quarterfinals through the championship are being hosted by Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind., so the teams will remain in one location.
Only 10 of the conference's 12 teams are competing in the conference tournament, as Northern Michigan and Ashland are not participating.
The GLIAC Tournament champion gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Weekend struggles
Parkside will surely have to play better than it did this weekend to achieve that goal.
In Saturday's loss, sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists and sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. scored 12 points, but no other Rangers scored in double figures. Parkside shot a miserable 30.5 percent (18-of-59) from the field.
Michigan Tech junior guard Owen White scored a game-high 20 points, and the Huskies outscored the Rangers 40-14 the rest of the first half after trailing 8-0 to take a commanding 40-22 halftime lead.
Friday's game was much closer, though at one point it appeared headed for a blowout.
The Huskies led 42-30 at halftime, upped it to 14 in the second half and still led by 12, 54-42, with 13 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game.
But led by Sigmon (18 points) and redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau (13 points, nine rebounds), the Rangers ripped off a 13-0 run and took a 55-54 lead on Sigmon's right-handed banker with 8:32 remaining.
Michigan Tech countered with a 7-0 run, however, following the under-8-minute timeout to take a 61-55 lead. Parkside senior guard Ramar Evans (13 points, seven rebounds) scored on a tough shot in which he switched to his left hand in midair, then Oraegbu (12 points, five boards) scored on a putback to pull the Rangers within 61-59 with 4:08 remaining.
But Michigan Tech showed its halfcourt discipline after that, scoring late in the shot clock on three straight possessions, the last a left-handed flip shot in the post by Owens (game-high 21 points) for a 67-63 lead.
The Rangers called a 30-second timeout with 1:20 remaining and ran a play that looked to have Hau inside for a basket after he dropped his defender. But Hau was called for a charge, much to chagrin of the Parkside bench, and Michigan Tech got the ball back with a two-possession lead.
Parkside was forced to foul after that, and Michigan Tech sealed the win at the line.
"You can't dig yourself a hole against a team that's leading the division," Evans after the game. "I'm proud of us for coming back. We did that (the previous) week at Lake (Superior) State, but we've got to stop doing that."
Said Reigel: "The adjustments we made at halftime needed to be made 10 minutes earlier, and then maybe we would have won that game."
As it stands, the Rangers only have one thing in front of them now.
"The conference tournament, that's the goal now," Evans said Friday. "That's the ultimate goal now."