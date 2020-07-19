You are the owner of this article.
Ray becomes sixth different Wilmot feature winner
Auto Racing

Ray becomes sixth different Wilmot feature winner

Davey Ray of Indianapolis became the sixth different Autometer/Brewington Electric feature winner in as many events this season at the Wilmot Raceway when he took the checkered flag on Saturday.

Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., was second, while Derek Crane of Waukegan, Ill., placed third.

Eagle's Steve Mueller won his second Modified main event of the year, inheriting the lead when mechanical problems sidelined early leader Nick Simons of Genoa City. Waterford's Mike Wittenburg was second and Simons took third after overcoming a flat tire on the initial start of the main event, which sent him to the back of the field.

Pleasant Prairie's Josh Gehrig won his second Street Stock feature of the season, with Pell Lake's Cody Potter second and Milwaukee's Mark Baker third.

Janesville's Derek Dixon, meanwhile, won his first Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car start of the season at Wilmot, overcoming runner-up Ryan Johnson of Salem in the closing laps. John Cole of McHenry, Ill., finished third.

