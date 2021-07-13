Gone Fishin': Lake Michigan an allure for anglers

Mid-July is usually when my angling turns back to Lake Michigan where I will have a chance for a yellow perch, salmon or trout.

Working the shorelines at Lake Michigan is always a challenge, and the area of water is so vast, that in reality, there is always a fair chance an angler will get at least one hit or follow every time that a line or lure is casted into the depths of Lake Michigan.

I have also learned over the years of journeying along piers and shorelines that one should try to get to Lake Michigan every chance they have.

The inland bite, especially for the larger panfish is always a challenge this time of year, and fishermen should prepare with multiple plans and baits to locate the greater concentrations. You should find the fish either suspended or hugging the weed lines.

Bill’s best bets

There are a few yellow perch biting at Lake Michigan, and fishermen have been successful both from boats and near the main harbor entrance from both the north and south piers.