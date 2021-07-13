Gone Fishin': Lake Michigan an allure for anglers

Mid-July is usually when my angling turns back to Lake Michigan where I will have a chance for a yellow perch, salmon or trout.
Working the shorelines at Lake Michigan is always a challenge, and the area of water is so vast, that in reality, there is always a fair chance an angler will get at least one hit or follow every time that a line or lure is casted into the depths of Lake Michigan.
I have also learned over the years of journeying along piers and shorelines that one should try to get to Lake Michigan every chance they have.
The inland bite, especially for the larger panfish is always a challenge this time of year, and fishermen should prepare with multiple plans and baits to locate the greater concentrations. You should find the fish either suspended or hugging the weed lines.
Bill’s best bets
There are a few yellow perch biting at Lake Michigan, and fishermen have been successful both from boats and near the main harbor entrance from both the north and south piers.
Low-light hours are good times to try for yellow perch, and a trout or salmon, too. The overall bite from the piers has also been hit or miss, and anglers are also hoping the brown trout come back soon. I have been fishing during the evening hours, hoping I would attract a trout or perch, as the water clarity is still very good at this time.
From the shorelines on our inland lakes, ponds and the Fox River, I suggest to check for areas of open water free of any weed cover. You can shorten up on your line below a bobber, and on the river, I suggest to also work your baits along the edges of any weed lines and rip-rap structure, unless you’re going for catfish on the river bottom along the edges of the main river channel.
Drift fishing from a boat is also a good way to try and locate Fish, and I suggest to try two poles so you can work your baits at different depths. You will also need to experiment with your weight as to how much to add to the line depending on wind speed and water depth.
As for bait, just like your artificial lures, I suggest to fish with bait you know works and you feel comfortable using. like worms, waxworms, pikes or grubs. With live minnows, I suggest to match to the species and size of the fish you will be going for.
Stay safe, wear your life vest, good luck and take a kid fishing!