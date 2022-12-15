Red-hot Parkside men's basketball well on way to big season

What a nice turnaround.

After a middle-of-the-pack 14-14 season in 2021-22 and an average mark of 10-9 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Rangers are on fire to start the season this winter.

The NCAA Division 2 team just won its fifth straight game Sunday to improve to 9-2 overall and 4-0 in the GLIAC, where they sit one full game ahead of both Northern Michigan and Lake Superior State.

Recently, Parkside head coach Luke Reigel commended his players for such a strong start to the season.

"We have gotten off to a very nice start so far this season," Reigel said. "We’ve played a very challenging schedule and are two baskets away from being undefeated. What gives this team a chance to be very good is that they are tough, both mentally and physically, and they are coachable. We have learned a great deal from every game and we are getting better because of it.”

Reigel added that the GLIAC is very competitive this season, as always, and he's encouraged the Rangers knocked off a conference favorite in Northern Michigan already this season.

Also, Parkside won last weekend in two places it traditionally struggles, Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State.

Reigel said winning on the road in the GLIAC is the only way to win the league.

“Our league is always going to be good so it was nice to knock off one of the preseason favorites early," Reigel added. "I think, like always, Ferris State is the team to beat, but the league is definitely deep again this year.”

“Right now we are have tremendous balance in our starting lineup and our bench players are getting better every day. Different players have stepped up throughout the early season. And there is potential for us to continue to improve and that is encouraging. Overall, I like where we are at right now, but we will have to continue to improve if we want to keep winning.”

Along with assistant coaches Gabe Miller and Dylan Backalar, Reigel is leaning on three key returning sophomores this season - Rasheed Bello, the 2022 GLIAC freshman of the year, Colin O'Rourke, the 2021 GLIAC freshman of the year, and redshirt sophomore forward Jamir Simpson, who's been tearing it up as of late.

Bello, a 6-foot guard from Chicago, leads the Rangers with 17.4 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Simpson chips in 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds and had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in Sunday's win.

Other letter-winners this season are redshirt sophomore guards Josiah Palmer and Brett Myre, redshirt sophomore forwards Jacksun Hamilton and Nick Brown, and sophomore guard Caden Schmidt.

Former Indian Trail Hawk Norvins Monestime, a 6-3 freshman, leads the list of newcomers this season.

He joins graduate student guard Tyler Carney and freshmen forwards Javon Johnson, Ethan Ivan and Austin Ambrose, and redshirt sophomore Sanmi Fajana.

Santa, toy drive highlight Parkside's next home game Monday

The Rangers return home Monday at 4 p.m. at DeSimone Arena to take on Lewis University (4-5).

The special holiday game features a partnership between Parkside and the Kenosha YMCA where fans will be treated to a Rangers men’s basketball game at 4 p.m. against Lewis, multiple promotions for all ages, and most importantly Santa will be in attendance starting at 3 p.m.

A special perk for all YMCA of Kenosha members includes a discounted adult ticket ($5) when you show your YMCA membership card. Also, there is free admission for children under the age of 12.

Parkside Athletics is also hosting a number of promotions that will include YMCA members at the game.

Promotions include:

- Pictures with Santa Claus.

- A Toy Drive co-sponsored by the Kenosha Kingfish. Bring a new toy or purchase a $10.00 raffle ticket to win a number of prizes! All proceeds and toys will be donated to support the Shalom Center of Kenosha.

- Kids will have the opportunity to shoot around at halftime and get autographs from the Rangers.

Other sponsored promotions including the Festival Foods Chicken launch, Jersey Mikes chuck a duck challenge, the Oakfire Pizza Challenge, the Chick-fil-A of Racine half-court shot, and special crowd highlights including the Crawford & Wright Orthodontics smile of the game and the Golden Oil fan of the game.