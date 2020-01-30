Red Men react to death of Bryant

"When I went to varsity as a junior, we didn't have 6 anymore," he said. "So my initials being 'K.B.,' too, it kind of pushed me toward 24. Everybody loves Kobe, just based off what he did on the floor and how he approached everything on the court, off the court, just his mentality going into every game.

"... When I first saw it (the news of Bryant's death), I thought it was fake until all the other news I saw pouring in. I'm pretty sure every basketball player — as you see, whether it's the NBA, college, high school — everybody's affected by it. So it's definitely a big passing. It was definitely out of nowhere, so it's definitely going to take some time getting used to."

Djurickovic noted that you didn't have to know Bryant personally to be hurt by his loss.

"I loved the man," Djurickovic said. "It was heartbreaking. On that day, we'll all know what happened, where we were at, and that kind of thing. I got five or six calls from guys who knew I was such a big Kobe fan ... 'Coach, that had to be hard on you.' I said, 'Yeah, it was really hard on me.'

"I didn't know the man personally, but you attach yourself to people that you watch. What a great, great player."

