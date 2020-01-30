Red Men react to death of Bryant

The basketball world was rocked by the shocking death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash Sunday.
The Carthage men's basketball team was no different.
Following Wednesday's 67-63 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Carroll at Tarble Arena, Carthage coach Bosko Djurickovic said it had been a tough week.
He was a big fan of Bryant's.
"My favorite professional athlete of all-time," Djurickovic said. "Best competitor and a wildly talented guy. One of my favorite people ever."
So much so that Djurickovic and his family once paid tribute to the late Lakers legend.
"We were watching the NBA All-Star Game about 15 years ago, and (Djurickovic's son) Steve says, 'Hey, dad, there's three yellow labs in the backyard,'" Djurickovic said. "Well, we only had one. So somebody had abandoned two that were in good shape, so we adopted (them).
"And in honor of the NBA All-Star Game, the big guy was Shaq and the little guy was Kobe."
Carthage senior forward Kienan Baltimore scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the second half Wednesday. He wears No. 24, which Bryant switched to after first wearing No. 8.
It's no accident why Baltimore himself switched to No. 24 from No. 6 in high school at Zion-Benton (Ill.).
"When I went to varsity as a junior, we didn't have 6 anymore," he said. "So my initials being 'K.B.,' too, it kind of pushed me toward 24. Everybody loves Kobe, just based off what he did on the floor and how he approached everything on the court, off the court, just his mentality going into every game.
"... When I first saw it (the news of Bryant's death), I thought it was fake until all the other news I saw pouring in. I'm pretty sure every basketball player — as you see, whether it's the NBA, college, high school — everybody's affected by it. So it's definitely a big passing. It was definitely out of nowhere, so it's definitely going to take some time getting used to."
Djurickovic noted that you didn't have to know Bryant personally to be hurt by his loss.
"I loved the man," Djurickovic said. "It was heartbreaking. On that day, we'll all know what happened, where we were at, and that kind of thing. I got five or six calls from guys who knew I was such a big Kobe fan ... 'Coach, that had to be hard on you.' I said, 'Yeah, it was really hard on me.'
"I didn't know the man personally, but you attach yourself to people that you watch. What a great, great player."
Carthage’s Kienan Baltimore, shown Saturday against Wheaton, scored a game-high 22 points Wednesday in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Carroll at Tarble Arena. Baltimore wears No. 24, one of the numbers worn by NBA legend Kobe Bryant.