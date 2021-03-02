Reigel left searching for answers after season ends in disappointment

For whatever reason, things haven't trended that way the last couple years.

"We haven't been developing guys as well as we should," Reigel said.

Still, Reigel did note the positives that can come from a shortened season that was considered, frankly, a glorified practice run for many programs.

"They had a chance to play in meaningful games and get a ton of experience, for some of them," he said. "As they go into the offseason now, they know what Division II's about. It's a big transition from high school to Division II.

"Hopefully, we can develop them."

Senior guard Ramar Evans, who's been a venerable and respected team leader through a lot of adversity, chose to focus on the positives after Tuesday's loss. Like all seniors, he can come back next season since the NCAA chose not to count this one toward anyone's eligibility.

"What (this season) does count for is getting better, becoming more cohesive as a group," Evans said. "You've just got to look at the positives.

"My dad always tells me, 'Look at the positives in life.' We were lucky to play. Two people got COVID, and they got it before the season. So it's a lot of positive, even though we didn't finish the way we wanted to finish."