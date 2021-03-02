Reigel left searching for answers after season ends in disappointment

SOMERS — The look of frustration worn by UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel on Tuesday night was more than just the pain of one season-ending loss.
After the Rangers fell to Saginaw Valley State, 77-72, at the DeSimone Gymnasium in the first round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament, Reigel appeared to be feeling the effects of four years packed with one series of unfortunate breaks after another.
Even for a coach as battle-hardened as Reigel, who's piloted the program through just about everything in his 18 seasons, this has been about enough.
Frankly, you have to wonder when it will end.
Following the 2016-17 season, the Rangers were coming off their fifth straight appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament and sixth overall, all under Reigel. The next step was to get the program into that upper crust nationally, but with all the work Reigel had done turning the program from a cellar-dweller into a perennial tournament team, you couldn't doubt that would happen.
Postseason ban
Then, of course, came the first kick in the teeth.
Parkside's then-conference, the Great Lakes Valley Conference, suspended the entire department from postseason play for one year due to compliance violations following an investigation. And even though a separate NCAA investigation determined the men's basketball program had committed not even one secondary violation, Reigel's program still had to suffer the ban.
So the Rangers spent the 2017-18 campaign, their last in the GLVC, in lame-duck status for the postseason. They moved to the GLIAC after that, and in 2018-19 Reigel's outfit won the GLIAC North Division title and narrowly missed out on the NCAA Tournament.
But 2019-20 was a nightmare after lauded junior college transfer Tray Croft was lost early in the season to a foot injury, and Parkside struggled to a 10-18 record.
Pandemic season
This season was altered like everyone else's, obviously, by COVID-19. Nobody knew what to expect, and Reigel knew his inexperienced team might struggle.
But it didn't help that Croft played in just nine games before being ruled academically ineligible — eventually for the rest of the season — by percentage points, a situation in which Reigel felt his player didn't get much support from the school.
So no wonder Reigel looked so beaten down after his team blew a 15-point first-half lead Tuesday.
"Not much has gone right the last few years," he acknowledged. "I haven't got the most out of our players in most of the last couple years."
And that's the most frustrating part for Reigel.
He's never had the luxury of quick-fixing the program with flashy junior college and Division I transfers, Croft notwithstanding. He's had to develop players the old-school way, turning them from raw freshmen into seasoned winners as junior and seniors.
For whatever reason, things haven't trended that way the last couple years.
"We haven't been developing guys as well as we should," Reigel said.
Still, Reigel did note the positives that can come from a shortened season that was considered, frankly, a glorified practice run for many programs.
"They had a chance to play in meaningful games and get a ton of experience, for some of them," he said. "As they go into the offseason now, they know what Division II's about. It's a big transition from high school to Division II.
"Hopefully, we can develop them."
Senior guard Ramar Evans, who's been a venerable and respected team leader through a lot of adversity, chose to focus on the positives after Tuesday's loss. Like all seniors, he can come back next season since the NCAA chose not to count this one toward anyone's eligibility.
"What (this season) does count for is getting better, becoming more cohesive as a group," Evans said. "You've just got to look at the positives.
"My dad always tells me, 'Look at the positives in life.' We were lucky to play. Two people got COVID, and they got it before the season. So it's a lot of positive, even though we didn't finish the way we wanted to finish."
Sage words, but none of that was going to brighten Reigel's mood after Tuesday's game. He was obviously searching for answers.
And while anything said after a loss like that can certainly be chalked up to emotion, Reigel used some direct language at the end of his comments.
"We've probably got to change some things," he said.