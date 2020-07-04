Remembering Dr. Bob Bonn: Thoughts from those who knew him

Augie Schmidt (Carthage baseball coach): “Bob was a Hall-of-Fame athletic director. He took an athletic department that was in really bad shape and made it a model for the rest of the country, in all phases. He was everything to a lot of different people. He was a lot of different things. He was a friend, a mentor, a teacher. Personally, he’s like family. We’re reeling right now.

“The biggest thing you could say about Bob was he was always there. He showed up. He had to attend sports. He was always there. Personally, I’d like to thank his family for sharing him with us, because he lived there for all sports. Didn’t matter — men, women — it didn’t matter what sport it was, every event, he was there. He sacrificed a lot, him and his family. He’s got a great family, (wife) Michele, (sons) Steve and Ryan. I’d just like to thank them for sharing him.”

Leanne Ulmer (Carthage women’s volleyball coach): “It’s hard to believe that Bob’s earthly life is done. We are all shocked and saddened by his passing but feeling grateful and blessed for the times we shared. I and so many others owe him so much. One of the reasons so many coaches have had long careers at Carthage is in no small part because of Bob. He was such a strong leader and mentor and was always looking for ways to make our lives better. He was passionate about athletics and our student-athletes. He hated to lose more than he loved to win! He instilled in all of us a pride for doing things the right way for the right reasons. He was a hands-on kind of guy. He was at all our matches and games and felt all the wins and losses.