Remembering Dr. Bob Bonn: Thoughts from those who knew him

Last week, the Kenosha community lost a prominent figure in Dr. Bob Bonn, the former Carthage athletic director.
Bonn died suddenly on Friday, June 26, at 68 years old.
During his remarkable Carthage tenure, which lasted from 1992 until his retirement in 2018, Bonn — known to most as “Doc Bonn” — oversaw an athletic department that raised 117 banners, each signifying a conference championship or a top-eight national finish. During that time, Carthage added four men’s and five women’s programs at the NCAA Division III level, completed more than $50 million in facility renovations and built a $3 million endowment.
In 2019, Bonn was honored with the National Association of Development Directors Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Hall of Fame.
Here are some remembrances of Dr. Bonn from those in the Carthage and local sports community who knew him best:
Tim Bernero (Carthage women’s basketball coach): “Dr. Bonn’s passion for Carthage athletics was contagious. He engaged the Kenosha community to support all of us. He was our leader and our biggest fan at the same time.
“The excellence of our programs was due to his competitive nature and his willingness to fight for what was best for our athletes. All of these things helped the college grow and made it a better place. We can’t thank him enough.”
F. Gregory Campbell (former Carthage president who hired Bonn): “Bob’s true legacy flourishes in the lives of thousands of Carthage graduates. Yes, during his 26 years as athletic director, the number of teams virtually doubled and millions of dollars flowed into state-of-the-art facilities.
“But, most fundamentally, his student-athletes developed traits in competition that make them stronger and more resourceful adults today. Bob embraced that vision and personified NCAA Division III athletics at its best.”
Bosko Djurickovic (Carthage men’s basketball coach): “The Carthage basketball community is greatly saddened by the loss of Dr. Bob Bonn. Bob was a good guy, a good friend and a great leader. Under his stewardship of 25 years, Carthage athletics flourished. He was largely the reason teams excelled, facilities were greatly improved and built, and that the overall program had a feel of family and success.
“Bob rarely missed a home game, and, as a result, got to know the athletes more personally than other ADs. Several of our athletes mention sitting in Dr. Bonn’s office just visiting. They weren’t alone. Bob’s door was always open, and coaches and athletes alike were always in with him. Bob’s interaction with our team and players will not soon be forgotten. He was the ultimate fan and cared as much about Carthage athletic success as anyone.
“Doc Bonn, we love you and we will miss you!”
Steve Domin (Carthage men’s soccer coach): “I wish everyone could feel what I feel right now and understand what many of us know about Bob. There are no collection of words that fully adjectives how much he cared about people, those in his charge, and Carthage College. He will always be ‘Doc Bonn’ to many, and when we hear his name it will continue to invoke a flood of emotion. Some good, some challenging, and most always building toward something unique. It’s interesting, he cared as much for the people who he challenged regularly, and even cared more about the people he didn’t see eye-to-eye with in a respectful way.
“We are all connected to Carthage, and he is among the most influential people in our college’s history, with a mark in near every corner. Dr. Bonn connected with so many, bridged numerous obstacles for kids, and (I’m) proud to say he was a friend, a mentor, a colleague and community leader. We are devastated in the loss. My mind goes squarely on Michele (Bonn’s wife), his family and all those he touched.
“Selfishly, I was one of his and (former Carthage President) Dr. Campbell’s first hires and wanted nothing more to make sure we all lived up to the past, current and future expectations of Carthage. He instilled that. His passing will help heal, and we all can take some comfort he was enjoying a host of his passions; friends, family and golf at the end.
“I wish we all could have said goodbye and told him he was a Hall of Famer.”
Andrew Gavin (UW-Parkside athletic director): “Doc Bonn is a legend in our community, at Carthage and in college athletics nationally. He is a Hall of Famer in our profession, and every AD would love to leave the type of legacy he leaves. His willingness to give back and mentor me as the new AD in town is a testament to his character and his passion for our industry and our community.
“Our relationship had really grown in the past few months, and I was looking forward to learning so much more from him in the coming years. I treasure the time I had with him, on the golf course and in the office. I am for grateful for the impact he had on other members of our staff, especially (deputy athletic director) Chris Barker and (men’s golf coach) Tyler Wollberg (both came from Carthage).
“He’ll be dearly missed by so many because of his positive impact on so many.”
Amy Gillmore (Carthage softball coach): “Dr. Bonn gave me the opportunity to coach at the collegiate level. He has left such a legacy at Carthage, which is so evident through the coaches he hired and have stayed for over 20-plus years.
“He has touched so many student-athlete lives. He loved watching them play their sports. He never missed a home game. He was always there for us coaches. I can’t thank you enough Dr. Bonn. I was blessed to call you my friend!”
Doug Gole (Kenosha Kingfish general manager, Carthage graduate): “I graduated right after Doc Bonn was named AD, but I have younger friends that knew and worked for him. They had nothing but glowing things to say about him. I look at where Carthage athletics and facilities were when I was there and where they are now, that’s his legacy. It’s incredible.”
Dustin Hass (Carthage football coach): “Bob was the epitome of a great athletic director. He was big enough to walk into a corporation and raise a bunch of money, but also humble enough to know what was going on in my kids’ lives.
“He knew how to challenge you but also make you feel like you belonged at the peak. Every sport, every coach and every athlete mattered to him, and he showed it every day. Carthage athletics is what it is because of the foundation that Bob laid.”
Steve Marovich (former Carthage sports information director): “For the record, he bent the rules slightly when he had me inducted into the Carthage Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. When I accepted the award at the banquet for that event, I thanked him and told the audience that I had the privilege of working with a man who I considered the finest NCAA Division III athletic director in the country.
“Former Carthage President Greg Campbell deserves a ton of credit for hiring him. The program and the facilities that Bob Bonn left behind in 2018, nobody who was around when he started in 1992 could have ever imagined.”
Augie Schmidt (Carthage baseball coach): “Bob was a Hall-of-Fame athletic director. He took an athletic department that was in really bad shape and made it a model for the rest of the country, in all phases. He was everything to a lot of different people. He was a lot of different things. He was a friend, a mentor, a teacher. Personally, he’s like family. We’re reeling right now.
“The biggest thing you could say about Bob was he was always there. He showed up. He had to attend sports. He was always there. Personally, I’d like to thank his family for sharing him with us, because he lived there for all sports. Didn’t matter — men, women — it didn’t matter what sport it was, every event, he was there. He sacrificed a lot, him and his family. He’s got a great family, (wife) Michele, (sons) Steve and Ryan. I’d just like to thank them for sharing him.”
Leanne Ulmer (Carthage women’s volleyball coach): “It’s hard to believe that Bob’s earthly life is done. We are all shocked and saddened by his passing but feeling grateful and blessed for the times we shared. I and so many others owe him so much. One of the reasons so many coaches have had long careers at Carthage is in no small part because of Bob. He was such a strong leader and mentor and was always looking for ways to make our lives better. He was passionate about athletics and our student-athletes. He hated to lose more than he loved to win! He instilled in all of us a pride for doing things the right way for the right reasons. He was a hands-on kind of guy. He was at all our matches and games and felt all the wins and losses.
“He was a pillar of the community. Bob was a relationship guy. He has many lifelong friends and worked hard to develop and nurture those friendships. He cared about people. His passion for golf is legendary! So many of us have great memories from playing golf with Bob, or talking about the sport. He was a golf fanatic, in the best sense. He was just a very special man, and he will be greatly missed by so many. We owe his family a debt of gratitude for sharing so much of him with us! Our sincerest condolences to (wife) Michele, (sons) Ryan and Steve, and all his family and friends.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!