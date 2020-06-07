Remembering When: St. Joseph's 1970 WISAA state champion baseball team

“The majority of the guys playing were seniors,” he said. “There were some real good juniors, Mike Higgins, Bobby Kappus, Paulie Pulera. They were good, but it was seniors that kind of carried it on.

“The high school was — I think there might have been 200-something in our graduating class, so because of the size of the high school, normally we were pretty tight. Everybody had names for everybody. It was fun. ... It was about winning, but it was a lot of fun.”

Serpe was the leader.

“Dennis was the captain,” Jurvis said. “And he was a captain. He took care of everything. He kept us on our toes, and we had a lot of fun. He and I, especially, we were best buddies.

“It sounds cliche and everything, but it was a fun group. Everybody handled each other and everything.”

Serpe said he was named captain by a team vote.

“I was very honored, because we had a lot of good ballplayers on that team,” Serpe said. “I think maybe they saw me as a leader. I was a quarterback, but I was second-string. So they all kind of knew me. I think they saw me as a coach out in the field.”