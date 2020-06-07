Remembering When: St. Joseph's 1970 WISAA state champion baseball team

Editor’s note: “Remembering When” takes a look back at some of the county’s memorable teams and athletes. It will run throughout the rest of 2020. Email Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com for suggestions.
The “weak sisters” game.
Fifty years later, members of St. Joseph’s 1970 Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship baseball team still use that moniker.
In writing about the Lancers’ 3-1 victory over Racine St. Catherine’s in the state title game on May 24, 1970, at Horlick Field in Racine, Kenosha News sports writer Jim Kornkven described the heroics of No. 9 hitter and part-time player John Krifka, who had two keys hits, this way:
“The ninth batter in the lineup is usually the weak sister the baseball coach is trying to hide. John Krifka, batting ninth, turned out to be the slugging hero Monday as the St. Joseph High baseball team won the state championship.”
Rock Jurvis, the star pitcher on that team, remembers that with a laugh, even 50 years later.
“Kornkven called it the ‘weak sisters’ game,” Jurvis said in a recent interview.
Well, there was nothing weak about the Lancers that season.
St. Joseph rolled to a 14-1 record — it was, apparently, considered officially 15-2 since the team actually made up some rainouts after the state championship game — and captured the WISAA state title.
The only loss came to St. Catherine’s on a disputed balk call, but the Lancers would certainly get their revenge on the Angels.
Dennis Serpe, the senior shortstop and team captain, knew St. Joseph had a chance to be very good at the start of the season.
“Most of the guys that were on the baseball team were on our football team,” Serpe said. “They knew how to win. We had some ballplayers, but we had a heck of a lot of athletes.”
Jurvis, a senior that year, recalled the team had gone through multiple coaches his first three years in the program. But in 1970, head coach Bob Carbone and assistant coach Lee Hlavka — who later became a Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer after a distinguished career as the head coach at St. Joseph and Tremper — were the perfect mix for the Lancers.
“He just kind of left us alone,” Serpe said of Carbone. “Every day at 4 o’clock we’d go and have hitting practice, and he’d come at like 5:15 to hit infield and outfield practice.”
Jurvis remembered the team being experienced and tight-knit.
“The majority of the guys playing were seniors,” he said. “There were some real good juniors, Mike Higgins, Bobby Kappus, Paulie Pulera. They were good, but it was seniors that kind of carried it on.
“The high school was — I think there might have been 200-something in our graduating class, so because of the size of the high school, normally we were pretty tight. Everybody had names for everybody. It was fun. ... It was about winning, but it was a lot of fun.”
Serpe was the leader.
“Dennis was the captain,” Jurvis said. “And he was a captain. He took care of everything. He kept us on our toes, and we had a lot of fun. He and I, especially, we were best buddies.
“It sounds cliche and everything, but it was a fun group. Everybody handled each other and everything.”
Serpe said he was named captain by a team vote.
“I was very honored, because we had a lot of good ballplayers on that team,” Serpe said. “I think maybe they saw me as a leader. I was a quarterback, but I was second-string. So they all kind of knew me. I think they saw me as a coach out in the field.”
After the regular season, St. Joseph was picked by a panel of men from Racine — sports writer Ralph Trower, Judge John Ahlgrimm and baseball official Rollie Krahn — to participate in the eight-team WISAA State Tournament at Horlick Field.
St. Joseph, along with St. Catherine’s, Milwaukee Marquette and Waukesha Memorial, was one of four teams in the tournament representing the Milwaukee Catholic Conference.
Behind Jurvis on the mound, the Lancers defeated St. John’s Military Academy, 5-2, in the quarterfinals. Dennis Petersen then struck out seven in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel victory over Eau Claire Regis in the semifinals.
“We had some great pitching,” Serpe said. “Our three starters were very strong, and we complemented (them) with good fielding.”
That all came together in the title game against St. Catherine’s, which was coached by Bob Letsch, a legend who would win five WIAA state boys basketball titles in six years as coach of St. Catherine’s from 2005 through 2010.
But the Lancers got the better of Letsch’s Angels in the 1970 WISAA state baseball title game.
Jurvis was dominant, allowing just two hits with 15 strikeouts. In the field, Serpe made a key play in the hole behind third base to rob a hit from the Angels in the sixth inning, a play he said Letsch jokingly remembered over the years.
“He remembers,” Serpe said with a laugh. “He called me a punk, but I never brought that up, after I made a play.”
Yet it was an unlikely offensive hero who ruled the day.
St. Catherine’s pitcher Bill Letsch, who struck out eight of St. Joseph’s first 15 batters, faced Krifka in the fifth, and Krifka cranked a long double to left off the brick wall at Horlick Field. He later scored on Bob Biernat’s hit.
Then, with the Lancers nursing a 2-1 lead in the sixth, Higgins walked, Serpe singled and Krifka cracked a base hit that scored Higgins to give St. Joseph some insurance.
Jurvis then had to navigate through a tricky seventh to seal the title. He walked the leadoff man and struck out the next two hitters before a base hit and another walk loaded the bases.
“I was a little wild, so people might have been a little frightened when I was out there,” Jurvis said.
Carbone visited the mound and told Jurvis to go to the curveball to finish the game. Three pitches and a strikeout later, the Lancers were the champs.
“Coach Carbone came out and told me to start throwing some curveballs, and we were able to strike the last guy out,” said Jurvis, who recalled celebrating with his girlfriend and now-wife, Lynn, after the game.
Jurvis also remembered how much support the team received from the school, and the Common Council of Kenosha gave the team a commendation on June 15, 1970.
Over the years, members of that team have stayed in touch as much as they could. Jurvis said they’ve held a reunion and that a bunch of them played softball together until they were about 40 years old.
One thing Serpe noted was how successful members of that team became later in life. For example, he noted that Pulera owns Pulera Financial Services in Kenosha and Higgins became the Kenosha City Assessor.
Serpe himself enjoyed a long career as an advertising executive at Kenosha News. Jurvis taught for 35 years at St. Mark’s and Bullen Middle School, while Brian Portilia owns Super Sports, a popular sporting goods store in Kenosha.
That’s certainly just part of the team, and Serpe also wanted to recognize the rest of the team. Not already noted in this article who played on that team were Rick Llanas, Mark Novelen, Mike Becker, Richard Althaus, Bruce Chwala, Dave Limardi, Bill Loos, Marc Maraccini and Greg Soule.
That team was also part of an incredible era in county baseball. Tremper won the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state title in 1969 under Andy Smith, which came after Kenosha High School won it in 1963 under Smith before Bradford and Tremper were established.
And in 1970 under Loren Miller, Wilmot won the WIAA state title, making it a county sweep for the WIAA and WISAA state titles that year.
The WISAA is now defunct, but St. Joseph has carried on a tremendous baseball tradition, winning the WIAA Division-2 state title in 2005 and the WIAA Divsion-3 state title in 2006 and 2009, all under Jon Olson.
Unfortunately, high school players this year don’t have the chance to experience the thrill of winning a state title. More than anything, Jurvis remembers what an experience it was, something the Class of 2020 won’t get again.
Jurvis said he thinks of that every time he reads one of the News’ “Who We’d Be Watching” features on this year’s county spring athletes.
“Taking that away from us, looking back, would have been like — that’s a huge part of my St. Joe’s experience,” Jurvis said. “... Reading the articles that you guys are doing, my heart kind of goes out to the girls and the guys.
“It was special.”
