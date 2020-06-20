Remembering when: Wilmot's 1970 WIAA state champion baseball team

A Kenosha News preview article on the Wilmot baseball team prior to the 1970 WIAA State Tournament described outfielder Gary Cukla as such: “Came from nowhere.”
Well, Chicago isn’t exactly nowhere.
The point, however, was that Cukla was a first-year senior that season after his family moved to Twin Lakes from Chicago prior to the 1970 school year.
And if he didn’t then, Cukla should’ve thanked his parents for moving.
Cukla was fortunate enough to join a Wilmot roster loaded with talent and experience and became part of a team that marched all the way to the 1970 WIAA state title, still the only state baseball title in Wilmot history. In a recent interview, Cukla recalled the quick bond he formed during the summer of 1970 with Mike and Jim Sanew and then during the school year with Al Hanke, Burt Tomten, Tom Koehn and Ron Koehn in football and basketball.
All were key players on the Panthers’ 1970 championship baseball team.
“I was lucky,” Cukla said. “When I moved into the subdivision I lived in in Twin Lakes, I ended up with a great group of guys that went to Wilmot. They were either juniors or seniors.
“... I was introduced to them, and I was with them most of the year. So by the time I went to Wilmot to start my senior year, I was best friends with those guys.”
And they were part of a baseball team that didn’t need to be told how to play the game. Under the guidance of coach Loren Miller, the Panthers featured nine seniors and six juniors on their roster.
“They had to find a spot for me,” Cukla said. “When I was in the city I played infield. No way I was going to take the spot of Dave Miller or (Mike) Sanew. ... (Steve) Erickson was also playing second base, so Loren Miller decided to throw me out in the outfield. It worked out great for me.”
Wilmot finished 20-1 that season, losing its opener to Tremper, which was the defending WIAA state champion. The Panthers then tied, 5-5, with arch-rival Whitewater in a game that was called due to darkness before ripping off 20 consecutive wins through the State Tournament.
In the regular-season finale, the Panthers trailed Whitewater by six runs going into the fifth inning before rallying for a 14-11 victory.
“Everybody on the team most of the time (was) clutch,” Cukla said. “From the top of the batting order down to wherever, everybody could do it.”
The pitching staff was great, too.
Miller, perhaps the team’s best player, went 6-0 with a miniscule 0.65 ERA going into sectionals. Kim Singleton and Ron Koehn also pitched, but it was Tomten who delivered the most memorable moment of the season when he fired a no-hitter in the state title game against Antigo.
First, though, the Southern Lakes Conference champion Panthers had to reach that point.
In a sub-regional at Tremper, they eliminated county rivals Tremper and Bradford in back-to-back games, then they pounded Williams Bay, 10-1, in a regional playoff. In the sectionals at Fox River Park, Wilmot defeated Beloit Turner, 3-1, then shellacked Whitewater, 8-0, in the teams’ final match-up of the season to advance to the State Tournament at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
After a rainout, Wilmot had to play the quarterfinals and the semifinals on the same day, and the Panthers came from behind in both games.
They outlasted Madison West, 3-2, in nine innings in the quarterfinals and rallied against Superior in the semifinals with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 victory.
In both games, the Panthers — who liked to run wild — executed steals with runners on first and third in critical late-inning situations.
“None of these teams when we went up to state knew how to defend against it,” Cukla said.
With Tomten locked in on the mound, no such late heroics were needed in the 4-0 state title game win against Antigo.
Working with his catcher, Hanke, Tomten spun the second no-hitter in WIAA state title game history, striking out eight, walking two and facing only 22 batters. There have been just four no-hitters in WIAA state title game history, including Tomten’s, and 14 in State Tournament history overall among all divisions.
Tomten himself scored in the fifth on Cukla’s hit to break a scoreless tie, then Cukla scored on a steal and an error. Miller’s two-run double off the right-field fence in the seventh provided the Panthers with some insurance.
After the game, the team went back to its hotel and celebrated by jumping into the pool in full uniforms.
“Honest to God, I think we had the most fans there from any school,” Cukla said. “And they’re driving six hours, and they’re spending the night and everything. It was fantastic. That was great.”
The team then bused the six hours back to Kenosha County that night and arrived home to quite a greeting.
“We got to Slades Corners I think about 10, 10:15, and there’s over 400-something people waiting for us,” Cukla said. “We get out there, we’re celebrating with friends and parents and everything, and before you know it we get back on the bus and there’s a motorcade that stretched out forever.
“You looked out the back window and it’s pitch black and you see nothing but cars.”
The rally was moved from inside the school’s gymnasium to outside at the football stadium to accommodate the large crowd, as chronicled in the June 15, 1970, edition of the News.
“Upwards of 1,000 people were on hand as the team arrived at 11:15 p.m. led by Sheriff Bill Schmitt, fire engines from Twin Lakes, Wilmot and Silver Lake and the train of cars,” read the News.
“Two enterprising young men did a booming business selling ‘We’re No. 1’ buttons left over from the championship year of the Packers.”
Wilmot, which had been to state in 1966 prior to that season, has gone six times since in 1979, 1981, 1989, 1991, 2009 and 2014. Four of those came under Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Joe O’Neill — an assistant to Miller on the 1970 team — and the last two have been under current coach Josh Pye.
Pye’s 2009 team came an eyelash from winning the WIAA Division-1 state title, losing 3-2 to Bay Port in the championship game, so the 1970 squad remains Wilmot’s lone state baseball champion in a long tradition of success.
And it’s a memory that Cukla — who still resides in Twin Lakes all those years after moving north from Chicago — and his teammates cherish 50 years later. Not mentioned previously in this article from the 1970 team are Ty O’Mara, Mike Lois, Ken Barker, Mark Martin and Mike Smith.
“All the schools I went to in Chicago were huge,” Cukla said. “I went to Wilmot, I don’t think we had a graduating class of maybe a little over 200. By the time I got out of school my senior year after everything that happened, I knew everybody in the school, even the freshmen. So it was pretty cool, and I still live in the area.
“So I know almost everybody that still lives in the area.”
