Remembering when: Wilmot's 1970 WIAA state champion baseball team

Tomten himself scored in the fifth on Cukla’s hit to break a scoreless tie, then Cukla scored on a steal and an error. Miller’s two-run double off the right-field fence in the seventh provided the Panthers with some insurance.

After the game, the team went back to its hotel and celebrated by jumping into the pool in full uniforms.

“Honest to God, I think we had the most fans there from any school,” Cukla said. “And they’re driving six hours, and they’re spending the night and everything. It was fantastic. That was great.”

The team then bused the six hours back to Kenosha County that night and arrived home to quite a greeting.

“We got to Slades Corners I think about 10, 10:15, and there’s over 400-something people waiting for us,” Cukla said. “We get out there, we’re celebrating with friends and parents and everything, and before you know it we get back on the bus and there’s a motorcade that stretched out forever.

“You looked out the back window and it’s pitch black and you see nothing but cars.”

The rally was moved from inside the school’s gymnasium to outside at the football stadium to accommodate the large crowd, as chronicled in the June 15, 1970, edition of the News.