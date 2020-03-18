Reports: Waynes signs with Bengals

According to sources, Kenosha native Trae Waynes is on the move.

Waynes, who starred at Bradford and attended Harborside Academy, received a three-year, $42 million contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. The NFL free agency period began this week.

For now, that will make Waynes one of the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, according to Judd Zulgad of SKOR North.

Waynes spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the team that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2015 out of Michigan State.

Waynes posted the following on Instagram on Tuesday: "The ride was fun and eventful but the marathon doesn't stop here! Love you all SKOL nation for 5 great years!"

He also tweeted, "Let's gooooo! Shout out to @Bengals and #WhoDey Nation!! Excited to get to work!!"

In five seasons with the Vikings, Waynes totaled 247 tackles, 42 passes defended and seven interceptions. He also played in three postseasons, accumulating 12 tackles, five passes defended and an interception in five games, four of those starts.

