Reports: Waynes signs with Bengals

According to sources, Kenosha native Trae Waynes is on the move.
Waynes, who starred at Bradford and attended Harborside Academy, received a three-year, $42 million contract from the Cincinnati Bengals, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. The NFL free agency period began this week.
For now, that will make Waynes one of the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, according to Judd Zulgad of SKOR North.
Waynes spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the team that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in 2015 out of Michigan State.
Waynes posted the following on Instagram on Tuesday: "The ride was fun and eventful but the marathon doesn't stop here! Love you all SKOL nation for 5 great years!"
He also tweeted, "Let's gooooo! Shout out to @Bengals and #WhoDey Nation!! Excited to get to work!!"
In five seasons with the Vikings, Waynes totaled 247 tackles, 42 passes defended and seven interceptions. He also played in three postseasons, accumulating 12 tackles, five passes defended and an interception in five games, four of those starts.
Waynes has never missed more than two games in a season and started 53 games with Minnesota. Among his highlights is the first interception in U.S. Bank Stadium History, which came against Aaron Rodgers in a Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers in 2016.
The Vikings picked up the fifth-year option on Waynes' rookie contract following the 2018 season but did not extend it, which made Waynes a free agent this offseason.
With Waynes and seven-year veteran Xavier Rhodes both departing in free agency, the Vikings have lost their two starting corners from 2019.
Waynes will always be linked with Melvin Gordon, his close friend and former Bradford teammate who was drafted just four picks after Waynes as the 15th overall selection in 2015 by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Like Waynes, Gordon's contract was not extended by his original team, and as of Tuesday evening Gordon remained one of the top available free agents overall and arguably the top running back left.
On Monday, Michael Fabiano of NFL Media tweeted that the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, according to sources Tuesday — are the three most likely suitors for Gordon "if he's to see a true featured role in 2020."
Mike Johnson