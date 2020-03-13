Rest of high school basketball season cancelled

The Tremper boys basketball team was a win away from its first WIAA Division-1 State Tournament appearance since 2001.
Nobody will know how the season would've played out for the Trojans, or any other team from Wisconsin, for that matter.
Late Thursday night, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that the remainder of the boys basketball season, as well as the rest of the Girls State Tournament, had been cancelled in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Earlier Thursday, the Trojans won a sectional semifinal against West Allis Central, 75-74 in overtime. Sectional semifinal games around the state were played in front of significantly restricted crowds.
So was the first day of girls state semifinals at the Resch Center on Thursday in Green Bay.
But later Thursday, the WIAA followed suit with other high school sports associations, as well as the NBA and the NCAA. On Wednesday, the NBA announced that it had suspended its season. On Thursday, the NCAA announced that it had cancelled all winter season tournaments.
It's a bitter pill to swallow for Tremper and other teams and athletes with state aspirations. In a text message early Friday morning, Tremper coach Ben Chamness expressed his disappointment while also retaining perspective.
"It's just an unprecedented situation," Chamness said. "Obviously we support a decision that was made in the best interest of everyone's health, but it doesn't change the fact that it is heartbreaking for our team, especially our seniors, who won't get this opportunity again.
"I just feel for our guys who fought so hard and showed so much heart to get to this point and to have the opportunity to play for a trip to state. What our players have done this year will never be forgotten, and I'm just so proud of what they have accomplished.
"I wish it didn't have to end like this, but this situation is a lot bigger than a basketball tournament."
Here is the WIAA's full statement:
"The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association determined all remaining games of the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the boys basketball sectional finals and the State Tournament will be canceled in response to the evolving concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
"The WIAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals and the communities that have supported them throughout the year.
'I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,' Executive Director Dave Anderson said. 'However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.'
"Earlier (Thursday), the WIAA was informed the Kohl Center would not be available for the State Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 19-21. Many professional, collegiate and high school associations have postponed or canceled scheduled events as a result of the pandemic.
"Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments will be refunded in full. Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament.
"Any tickets purchased at school will be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA."