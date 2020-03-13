Rest of Wisconsin high school basketball season cancelled

"It's just an unprecedented situation," Chamness said. "Obviously we support a decision that was made in the best interest of everyone's health, but it doesn't change the fact that it is heartbreaking for our team, especially our seniors, who won't get this opportunity again.

"I just feel for our guys who fought so hard and showed so much heart to get to this point and to have the opportunity to play for a trip to state. What our players have done this year will never be forgotten, and I'm just so proud of what they have accomplished.

"I wish it didn't have to end like this, but this situation is a lot bigger than a basketball tournament."

Here is the WIAA's full statement:

"The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association determined all remaining games of the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the boys basketball sectional finals and the State Tournament will be canceled in response to the evolving concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

"The WIAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals and the communities that have supported them throughout the year.