Rimkus back in familiar territory with Red Devils

There will be a new face at the helm of the Bradford boys soccer team in the fall.
But it's certainly not an unfamiliar one.
Johnny Rimkus, who was an All-State selection as a forward for the Red Devils and later starred at Carthage, will take over the program from former head coach Scott Wolf — and the 2014 Bradford graduate can't wait to get started.
"It's awesome," Rimkus said Tuesday. "Growing up in Kenosha, going to high school and college there, and now being the coach, I'm really looking forward to making an impact on the community. I just want to help make the program as good as I can.
"From my experiences at Bradford and Carthage, I have learned a lot from not only the organizations, but the community itself and what it means to represent this area. I'm ready to make a positive impact and do the best I can to improve the lives of the students on and off the field."
In bringing Rimkus on board to lead the program, Bradford Athletic Director John Ruffolo said he sees someone who can take command.
Rimkus' resume certainly backs that up.
"I like Johnny's presence," Ruffolo said. "When you talk to him, he projects a lot of confidence, and he obviously has the 'chops' from his experience, both as a player and as a college coach. I feel confident that we're bringing a guy in who can command the program.
"Obviously, he'll have a lot that he has to learn about the non-Xs and Os of coaching, because there's no way to know it until it happens to you. We were looking for somebody with that charisma that we could put in front of young men and somebody that they would want to play for."
Ruffolo joked that he knew Rimkus was a solid hire because the new coach avoided having his boss as a teacher.
"That was the first clue that this was a smart kid, (that) he found a way to avoid my senior English class," Ruffolo said. "I didn't have him as a student, but obviously, I was here when he was a student. He always had a reputation for being a tough competitor, whether it was soccer or basketball."
Ruffolo also commended the efforts of Wolf, who cited a desire to spend more time with his family as his reason for stepping down.
"Scott was excellent to work with," Ruffolo said. "He puts the kids first, and he's not only about the welfare of his own program. He was all about supporting Bradford athletics for all programs. He was a real joy to work with."
Fond memories
Rimkus, a four-year varsity player at Bradford, said he enjoyed his playing days with the program, which saw the Red Devils advance to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament in both his freshman and junior years.
"I had a great staff and group of guys to learn from," he said. "I've always enjoyed representing Bradford, and it's a joy of mine to be able to make an impact in the community I've watched grow."
Rimkus is just 24 years old, but he sees his relative youth as a strength because he will be able to relate to the athletes who now will be under his tutelage. And just three years removed from his collegiate playing days, he still has enough gas in the tank to show the athletes a thing or two on the pitch.
"I think it will help," Rimkus said. "There's not a huge gap in time. I think it will help me relate. There's some things I can show them. I won't be too old, I can show them how some things are. At 24 years old, you're at the prime of your life. I'm not too far out where there's a huge gap."
Rimkus said he expects his coaching style to grow as he becomes more familiar with the players he'll have under his wing.
But don't expect the Red Devils to just sit back and wait for things to happen.
"I have to see where the players are at and see what we have to work with," Rimkus said. "Once I get all that stuff down and information figured out, (I'll know). I'm more of an attacking style. Obviously, defense is important, but we're going to want to be attacking a lot."
Rimkus was a four-year player at Carthage and said he learned plenty from veteran Carthage men's soccer coach Steve Domin that he hopes to put into use with Bradford.
Since he ended his college playing days, Rimkus has served as a graduate assistant for Carthage the past three years. He earned a bachelor's degree in exercise sport science from Carthage and is currently working on his master's degree there in education.
In the past three years, Rimkus has coordinated the Carthage strength and conditioning program and also served as its junior varsity coach.
There never was a doubt that Carthage was where he wanted to be after high school.
"When I got to Carthage, I knew it was the place for me," Rimkus said. "Being close to home and continuing the journey to make an impact in the community, while being involved in youth programs and coaching young ones on Fridays with the Carthage organization (was very meaningful).
"Steve Domin was a great coach while I was a player, and I've learned a lot from him while being on the staff. He's given me the opportunity to put my education and development into actions with our Carthage team, and he's helped carve me into the coach I am today."
Ready to roll
While nothing has been set in stone yet, there appears to be a chance the fall sports season could return to some sort of normal schedule after a year of nothing being normal because of the pandemic.
But whenever that time comes to start for real, you better believe Rimkus will be ready.
"It's exciting," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it. I'm sure it's a great group of guys. I saw a couple of games toward the end of (last) year. I'm really excited and looking forward to it. Just getting out on the field again, whether or not there's fans, I'm sure these guys are just going to be happy."