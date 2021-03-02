Rimkus back in familiar territory with Red Devils

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I had a great staff and group of guys to learn from," he said. "I've always enjoyed representing Bradford, and it's a joy of mine to be able to make an impact in the community I've watched grow."

Rimkus is just 24 years old, but he sees his relative youth as a strength because he will be able to relate to the athletes who now will be under his tutelage. And just three years removed from his collegiate playing days, he still has enough gas in the tank to show the athletes a thing or two on the pitch.

"I think it will help," Rimkus said. "There's not a huge gap in time. I think it will help me relate. There's some things I can show them. I won't be too old, I can show them how some things are. At 24 years old, you're at the prime of your life. I'm not too far out where there's a huge gap."

Rimkus said he expects his coaching style to grow as he becomes more familiar with the players he'll have under his wing.

But don't expect the Red Devils to just sit back and wait for things to happen.

"I have to see where the players are at and see what we have to work with," Rimkus said. "Once I get all that stuff down and information figured out, (I'll know). I'm more of an attacking style. Obviously, defense is important, but we're going to want to be attacking a lot."