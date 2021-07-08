Rotary Softball Tournament is back after a year off

"We're doing a little bit more work on our end to ensure that there is that level playing field."

All for charity

In the end, as Venegas pointed out, the entire point of the tournament is to raise money for charity and to provide some entertainment for the community.

On that end, Venegas said concession sales will be held as usual and that the city didn't really place any restrictions on the Rotary Club pertaining to the pandemic to hold the tournament.

As the thousands who flocked Downtown for the Fourth of July festivities last weekend proved, it seems to be all systems go for local events, at least outdoors. The Rotary Softball Tournament is just another indication that things are returning to normal.

"We've gone through this now as a country where a lot of states and the government (are) stating that if you're vaccinated, you don't have to have a mask on," Venegas said. "But if you want to play it safe, and you want to protect yourself and protect others, you wear your mask. It's up to that person's choice, right?"

For the Rotary Club, especially, it's a blessing to hold in-person events again.