Rotary Softball Tournament is back after a year off

After a year off, one of Kenosha's main summer traditions is back.
The 49th annual Rotary Club of Kenosha West Softball Tournament will commence Friday through Sunday at its traditional Lincoln Park location, 6900 18th Ave., marking the return of yet another much-anticipated Kenosha event after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotary board member Christian Venegas, one of the tournament commissioners, said the club has navigated through the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic to bring the softball tournament back to the community this weekend.
"We're definitely excited," Venegas said. "There was some anxiety to start, because we weren't quite sure how it was going to pan out. We kind of got a late start to it, as well. The pandemic and all these regulations and restrictions have made things a little bit complicated. We definitely brought everything to the table, decided to put it on. We had a late jump to it. We were grinding to find teams and getting out there on the platforms to recruit teams to come in and play.
"Taking that into consideration, you have to kind of open it up to teams coming from around the area, so that's why we kind of have some different levels of competitiveness, to give people an opportunity to say, 'It's worth my time to come out and compete and have a good time and feel like I can bring my team and be competitive in these divisions.'"
Three divisions
Indeed, this year's tournament features a Men's Division, a Women's Division and a Co-ed Division.
The Men's Division, comprised of 15 teams, will begin its double-elimination tournament on Friday night and will conclude it on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. with the championship round.
The Women's Division, which features three teams, is a single-elimination round-robin format and will play all day Saturday. The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday and will give the Women's Division teams the chance to be showcased on their own in prime time.
The Co-ed Division, meanwhile, has eight teams and will begin its double-elimination format on Saturday morning and conclude at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday with the championship round.
Additionally, a charity game between the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha Fire Department will kick off the tournament at 6 p.m. Friday.
Venegas said there will be out-of-town teams in the tournament, as it's been a balancing act to find enough teams for the tournament while ensuring that the competitive balance is fair. He pointed out the changing dynamics of Kenosha softball, in general.
"It's different than what it has been," Venegas said. "The Rotary itself, the club, the commissioners for softball, have been toying around with a lot of different things. We're just trying to make it a fun event for charity. We're trying to give the community the opportunity to continue to watch softball through the Rotary Club, raise money through the charities to provide those grants back into the community.
"We're doing a little bit more work on our end to ensure that there is that level playing field."
All for charity
In the end, as Venegas pointed out, the entire point of the tournament is to raise money for charity and to provide some entertainment for the community.
On that end, Venegas said concession sales will be held as usual and that the city didn't really place any restrictions on the Rotary Club pertaining to the pandemic to hold the tournament.
As the thousands who flocked Downtown for the Fourth of July festivities last weekend proved, it seems to be all systems go for local events, at least outdoors. The Rotary Softball Tournament is just another indication that things are returning to normal.
"We've gone through this now as a country where a lot of states and the government (are) stating that if you're vaccinated, you don't have to have a mask on," Venegas said. "But if you want to play it safe, and you want to protect yourself and protect others, you wear your mask. It's up to that person's choice, right?"
For the Rotary Club, especially, it's a blessing to hold in-person events again.
"It was kind of, 'Are we going to pull the Band-Aid off? Are we going to go for this? Are we going to do this?'" Venegas said. "Deep down, the softball commissioners and the club, we knew that we wanted to get back to going what we do best, and that is putting things on for the community."
49th Annual Rotary Club of Kenosha West Softball Tournament
All games at Lincoln Park
MEN'S DIVISION
(Double-elimination)
Friday's Games
Game 1—Lee Plumbing vs. The Long Shots, 7 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 2—Spanky's Chicks vs. SpankerZ, 7 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 3—Tropics vs. Stateline Church, 8 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 4—Moose Knuckles vs. Off The Team, 8 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 6—Kryptic vs. Patco Lost Boys, 9 p.m. (No. 1)
Saturday's Games
Game 7—Boats 'n Hose vs. The Master Batters, 9:30 a.m. (No. 1)
Game 8—Monstars vs. Los Bandidos, 9:30 a.m. (No. 2)
Game 9—Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 4 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 10—Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 4 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 12—Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 5 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 13—Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10:30 a.m. (No. 1)
Game 14—Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10:30 a.m. (No. 2)
Game 15—Sick Evolved vs. Winner Game 6, 11:30 a.m. (No. 1)
Game 16—Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 a.m. (No. 2)
Game 17—Loser Game 16 vs. Winner Game 9, 6 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 18—Loser Game 15 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 19—Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 6, 7 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 20—Loser Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 7 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 21—Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 9 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 22—Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, 9 p.m. (No. 1)
Sunday's Games
Game 23—Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, 8 a.m. (No. 1)
Game 24—Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, 8 a.m. (No. 2)
Game 25—Loser Game 22 vs. Winner Game 23, 9 a.m. (No. 1)
Game 26—Loser Game 21 vs. Winner Game 24, 9 a.m. (No. 2)
Game 27—Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, 10 a.m. (No. 1)
Game 28—Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, 10 a.m. (No. 2)
Game 29—Loser Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, 11 a.m. (No. 1)
Game 30—Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 29, 4 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 31—Winner Game 30 vs. Loser Game 30, only if Loser of Game 30 is first loss of tournament, 5 p.m. (No. 1)
WOMEN'S DIVISION
(Single-elimination, round-robin)
Saturday's Games
CD/DVD Games Warehouse vs. Squirrels, 9:30 a.m. (No. 4)
CD/DVD Games Warehouse vs. Teezers, 10:30 a.m. (No. 4)
Squirrels vs. Teezers, 11:30 a.m. (No. 4)
TIEBREAKERS: 1. Fewest runs allowed; 2. Head-to-head result
Seed 2 vs. Seed 3, 4 p.m. (No. 4)
Seed 2 vs. Seed 2 winner vs. Seed 1, 8 p.m. (No. 1)
CO-ED DIVISION
(Double-elimination)
Saturday's Games
Game 1—Da Bo Bo's vs. DLB, 8:30 a.m. (No. 1)
Game 2—Ya Sabes/Union Park Tavern vs. The Master Batters, 8:30 a.m. (No. 2)
Game 3—Mixed Company vs. The Don't Bothers, 8:30 a.m. (No. 4)
Game 4—Dixon Cider vs. Voodoo, 12:30 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 5—Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12:30 p.m. (No. 4)
Game 6—Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:30 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 7—Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12:30 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 8—Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 9—Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 3 p.m. (No. 2)
Game 10—Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 3 p.m. (No. 4)
Game 11—Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 12—Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5 p.m. (No. 4)
Sunday's Games
Game 13—Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 11 a.m. (No. 2)
Game 14—Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 2 p.m. (No. 1)
Game 14—Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 14, only if Loser of Game 14 is first loss of tournament, 3 p.m. (No. 1)