Rubber match goes to Hawks; one step from state softball berth for Indian Trail

Something had to give Monday afternoon at Indian Trail.
In the third and decisive matchup between crosstown softball rivals Indian Trail and Bradford — two teams that split a pair of tight regular-season games — it was the Red Devils who drew first blood in a WIAA-Division 1 sectional semifinal matchup.
But it was the Hawks who had an even bigger answer in the end.
Bradford held an early 1-0 lead on a solo home run in the top of the third inning by Mya Robinson, but Indian Trail responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take control en route to a 6-3 victory and a berth in Wednesday's sectional final, set for 4:30 p.m. at Bullen Middle School.
The Hawks (20-5) will face Wilmot (12-10), which stunned Oak Creek, 6-0, in a sectional semifinal Monday. Oak Creek closed the regular season as the state's top-ranked team in Division-1, according to wissports.net.
At stake in Wednesday's matchup is a trip to next week's State Tournament, which will held at both Bay Port High School and UW-Green Bay. Quarterfinal matchups in the eight-team Division-1 field begin Monday, June 28. The field will be seeded by the participating coaches Thursday.
For Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley, the win was another big step, following the program's first-ever regional title last week to now on the doorstep of the state tournament.
"It's just incredible," he said. "I cannot believe we have a crack at this. You have to enjoy the journey. If you're goal at the beginning of the season is the end point, nine out of 10 years, you're going to be disappointed. You have to enjoy this trip.
"Right now, we're going to enjoy every second. We have a real chance to go to state. You never know what's going to happen in the playoffs, but if we're playing like this, we play 'D' like we can, and we can execute a little more of the short game, I think we have a real shot. I never even thought we would have this chance when I started coaching here."
Bradley said he felt confident during the day, during pregame, and in the dugout with his young, but loose and excited group of Hawks.
"They're very laser focused," he said. "They're a very serious group, but they're very loose. They don't get nervous. It's not like any team I've been around."
After Robinson's home run, the Hawks went to work.
With one out, Indian Trail's Skylar Schmidt reached on a bunt single, moved to second on a Bradford error and scored on a single by Morgan Fuhrer, who then stole second and scored on a single by Emma Giese.
Addison Johnson, who singled, scored on a Bradford error, followed by a fielder's choice by Natalie Lother that chased home Giese with the inning's fourth run.
Indian Trail tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning on a two-run triple by Giese that drove in Lexi Menore and Fuhrer, who had both reached on a single.
The hit by Giese, which got caught in the swirling wind, ended with a scary moment for both teams when she and Robinson collided at third base. Both girls remained on the turf for several moments and were attended to by their coaches and the trainer before they returned to action.
Bradford coach John Ruffolo was disappointed in his team's defense, which had three errors and other miscues.
"Five, six balls off people's gloves," he said. "We pitch to contact, and we make plays defensively. Today, we didn't make them. They're a good team, and if you're not going to catch the ball, you can't win."
Facing a five-run deficit, the Red Devils refused to go away quietly.
Jenna Sykora, who relieved starting pitcher Livie Lehmann in the fourth inning, connected on a solo home run in the fifth inning, followed by a run-scoring single by Lehmann in the sixth inning that scored Abby Cecchi, who had reached on an error.
Bradford put a runner on base in every inning, but didn't capitalize enough when it needed to, Ruffolo said.
"We have some kids with power, but we wasted too many at bats in between," he said. "You look at all the at bats we wasted. I think we had four strikeouts looking. You can't let that happen.
"Winning starts with competition. You have to compete, show up and compete, and I didn't think we did that today. It's not just trying hard physically, it's the mental aspect of it, and I didn't have them ready to play mentally."
One last shot
In the seventh, the first two Bradford batters were hit by pitches to bring the tying run to the plate — with the top of their order due up against Indian Trail starting pitcher Morgan Fuhrer.
But Fuhrer, who fanned eight batters, walked just one and allowed six hits, retired the first two Red Devils on infield line drives, slammed the door shut with a strikeout to send the Hawks to Wednesday's sectional final.
Bradley said a quick message from Giese at third base helped settle him down.
"She just looked at me from third base and said, 'We're going to win,'" he said. "When she said that, I knew it was all good. Once we had two (outs), I knew we were going to seal the deal."
Fuhrer, who also had three hits from the leadoff spot in the Hawks' batting order, certainly came up huge at the right time, Bradley said.
"She was just absolutely insanely good," he said. "She's so competitive, but loose and can shake things off. She has a short memory. They had a couple girls hit big balls to the hill. Those were big blasts, but she can shake everything off and just battle back.
"... She's just a fierce competitor. She's been competitive for me since sixth grade. This is a team we've been building since sixth grade. I think we have the right pieces in motion right now. We have a lot of momentum and confidence, and she's super confident in the circle."
Both teams had scoring chances in the very first inning.
Bradford's Chloe Garofalo led off the game with a double to right centerfield, but was left stranded after two flyouts and a strikeout.
The Hawks appeared to have pushed the game's first run across home plate in the bottom of the frame, but Fuhrer, who tripled on the first pitch that she saw, was called out for leaving the base early on a flyout to right field by Giese.
Even with that missed opportunity, Bradley said he remained confident that his team could break through against Lehmann.
"We were hitting her a lot better than they were hitting us, and normally, that bodes well that down the line, (the hits) are going to start going through," he said.
One step away
Bradley now has his team on the verge of school history, as the Hawks are in search of their first WIAA State Tournament berth against Wilmot on Wednesday.
Indian Trail beat the Panthers, 11-1, in the fourth game of the season May 1, but Bradley put the underdog tag on his squad heading into the rematch.
Regardless, Bradley is confident in this group and knows the Hawks will be ready for the challenge.
"I think we're going to go to state," he said. "I'm not going to tell them we're not. We're not going to get all dressed up on Wednesday for nothing. That's my line I use with the girls all the time when we go play somebody big.
"Let's get dressed up to win it, but enjoy the journey at the same time, obviously. It's high school sports. They should be having fun and enjoying this journey."