Rubber match goes to Hawks; one step from state softball berth for Indian Trail

"It's just incredible," he said. "I cannot believe we have a crack at this. You have to enjoy the journey. If you're goal at the beginning of the season is the end point, nine out of 10 years, you're going to be disappointed. You have to enjoy this trip.

"Right now, we're going to enjoy every second. We have a real chance to go to state. You never know what's going to happen in the playoffs, but if we're playing like this, we play 'D' like we can, and we can execute a little more of the short game, I think we have a real shot. I never even thought we would have this chance when I started coaching here."

Bradley said he felt confident during the day, during pregame, and in the dugout with his young, but loose and excited group of Hawks.

"They're very laser focused," he said. "They're a very serious group, but they're very loose. They don't get nervous. It's not like any team I've been around."

After Robinson's home run, the Hawks went to work.

With one out, Indian Trail's Skylar Schmidt reached on a bunt single, moved to second on a Bradford error and scored on a single by Morgan Fuhrer, who then stole second and scored on a single by Emma Giese.