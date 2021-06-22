Rubber match to Hawks, one step from state softball berth

The Hawks appeared to have pushed the game's first run across home plate in the bottom of the frame, but Fuhrer, who tripled on the first pitch that she saw, was called out for leaving the base early on a flyout to right field by Giese.

Even with that missed opportunity, Bradley said he remained confident that his team could break through against Lehmann.

"We were hitting her a lot better than they were hitting us, and normally, that bodes well that down the line, (the hits) are going to start going through," he said.

One step away

Bradley now has his team on the verge of school history, as the Hawks are in search of their first WIAA State Tournament berth against Wilmot on Wednesday.

Indian Trail beat the Panthers, 11-1, in the fourth game of the season May 1, but Bradley put the underdog tag on his squad heading into the rematch.

Regardless, Bradley is confident in this group and knows the Hawks will be ready for the challenge.

"I think we're going to go to state," he said. "I'm not going to tell them we're not. We're not going to get all dressed up on Wednesday for nothing. That's my line I use with the girls all the time when we go play somebody big.

"Let's get dressed up to win it, but enjoy the journey at the same time, obviously. It's high school sports. They should be having fun and enjoying this journey."

