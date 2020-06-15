Running and beyond: A walk in the parks (Part 1)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I went through the list of 70 parks that in total exceed over 1,000 acres, determining which ones I never heard of or didn’t realize the scope of the park. I decided to explore four different parks, which combined account for about 250 acres, almost a quarter of the total acreage of the city park system. Over a week’s time, I ventured to these parks.

I’ll start with one most of you should know, Poerio Park, which features 70 acres and is most known for its four softball fields, home to many tournaments over the years.

But what you may not realize is that there are two stocked fishing ponds and about two miles of trails that take you by the ponds, in the prairie and through the woods. The best way to access the trails is to enter the park on 20th Ave., just north of 15th St. The trails are a combination of paved, gravel, crushed gravel and dirt (my favorite). This park is just a block off the Kenosha County Bike Trail. For those looking for a pit stop, the bathrooms are open, and the park makes for a quiet place for a picnic as well.

I enjoy running on these trails as part of my run from my office on the north side of town.