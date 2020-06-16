Running and beyond: A walk in the parks (Part 2)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I only knew this park as the sledding hill with a small retention pond. There is no sign at the entrance and you are welcomed with the gravel road leading up to a gravel parking lot that overlooks the retention pond. Once I arrived and reviewed my park map, I quickly headed west to the woods and saw what I was hoping for: a trail!

The neighbors of the park have put a personal touch on it by using the trails that were perhaps made by a combination of deer and the farmers that originally owned the land. As the park stretches from 30th Ave. to 39th Ave., it’s about 40 percent woods, some prairie and the bowl that surrounds the retention pond. The trails cut through the woods, with the two main trails running along a picturesque creek. The trails run north and south with a combination of trails that feed off the two main trails.

The creek can be crossed in a several places by jumping across a narrow area, walking through the shallows or using one of the makeshift bridges. The potential for running, walking and hiking trails in this park would be excellent, since the start of trails are already in place. Perhaps one the most welcome and unexpected aspects of the park is the waterfall from the creek to the retention pond. For those that want to throw a line in the water, yes, there are fish in the pond!