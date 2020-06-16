Running and beyond: A walk in the parks (Part 2)

I only knew this park as the sledding hill with a small retention pond. There is no sign at the entrance and you are welcomed with the gravel road leading up to a gravel parking lot that overlooks the retention pond. Once I arrived and reviewed my park map, I quickly headed west to the woods and saw what I was hoping for: a trail!
The neighbors of the park have put a personal touch on it by using the trails that were perhaps made by a combination of deer and the farmers that originally owned the land. As the park stretches from 30th Ave. to 39th Ave., it’s about 40 percent woods, some prairie and the bowl that surrounds the retention pond. The trails cut through the woods, with the two main trails running along a picturesque creek. The trails run north and south with a combination of trails that feed off the two main trails.
The creek can be crossed in a several places by jumping across a narrow area, walking through the shallows or using one of the makeshift bridges. The potential for running, walking and hiking trails in this park would be excellent, since the start of trails are already in place. Perhaps one the most welcome and unexpected aspects of the park is the waterfall from the creek to the retention pond. For those that want to throw a line in the water, yes, there are fish in the pond!
There is a combination of parks that spans from Highway 50 to 60th St., Phil Sanders Nature Area, Gateway Center Park and the Conservancy Area. A creek divides the Gateway Center Park, which is directly behind and to the east of Woodman’s and Steinhafels and the Phil Sanders and Conservancy areas. It’s connected with an existing farmer’s bridge from many years ago. I discovered this area while running during the winter on snowmobile trails and have come across deer, fox, coyotes and turkeys over the years.
I must admit that several years ago I had this crazy idea to made the snowmobile trails accessible all year long and connect them to the other trails that were used by the kids in the neighborhood that would bike and play in the park. There are trails in the flood plain area of Phil Sanders, the wooded section of the Conservancy and around the retention ponds of Gateway Center.
There is no parking for this area, but it can be accessed by going to Horizon Park, 6598 112th Ave., which adjoins this area. Horizon Park is a 15.5-acre park with a small pond and adds to the overall combination of these parks.
For the idea of sharing my city park trail adventures with you and to better understand the plan for these parks, I contacted Parks Superintendent Jeff Warnock and researched the comprehensive outdoor recreation plan for the City of Kenosha parks.
The trails that I explored and imagined are within the scope of the plan, and I had a great meeting with Jeff and his staff. One of the outcomes of our meeting was that he told me he’s open to the idea of a plan to develop the trails that are there.
Let me finish by inviting any person or any company that would be interested in exploring the idea of partnering and volunteering time and resources to develop and share these hidden treasures within our city parks system. If you are interested, please email me at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com. To learn more about all the City of Kenosha parks, visit https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/parks/locations-amenities.
Stay active and keep moving, Kenosha County!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!