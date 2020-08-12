Running and beyond: Happy be back back on the trails

So the search to find new locations and create a new feel and format for our events has gone into overdrive. In the summer trail series, we made numerous modifications to address our current circumstances and allow those comfortable to run the trails together.

We are thankful to have found a new home at SENO K/RLT Conservancy in Burlington for our Saturday, Aug. 15, event, the Nightcrawlers Trail Adventure, and our Sept. 20 event, the Pike River Trail Run/Walk & Canicross and Special Olympics State Cross Country Meet.

These are great trails that are wooded and contain just the right amount of hills. We are grateful to have found this location and to be able to provide a running/walking event for those that are comfortable to hit the trails with others.

Our event on Sept. 6th at Alpine Valley Resort in East Troy — yes, we are embracing the ski hills — will be perhaps one of our more challenging courses. We will have distances ranging from for miles up to ultradistances. For those looking for that special challenge of an ultradistance, we will have 32-mile and 40-mile distance options.