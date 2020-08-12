Running and beyond: Happy be back back on the trails

Editor’s note: Running and Beyond is a column written by Kenosha Running Company president Brian Thomas. The column focuses on all things running in Kenosha County. Thomas can be reached at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com.
The struggles of a race director to provide locations for running and walking events has become increasingly difficult.
In a typical year, Kenosha Running Company will host 14 events, two on a paved surface and the other 12 on trails. The trail events are typically held at Kenosha County Parks, Bong State Recreation Area and Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures.
We have already had to cancel our April and June dates and two dates in July, but we were able to put together on short notice a summer trail series at Lake Geneva Zipline & Adventures, which concluded on July 25.
We felt confident that three of our other regularly scheduled events would be able to be held as planned. Oops!
We found out July 24 that the county was not allowing any special events to be held in the county parks, regardless of the size, through the end of 2020. And Bong State Recreation Area informed us that having numerous smaller races throughout the day without them overlapping would not work either and that we could only have a total of 50 workers and runners at an event.
So the search to find new locations and create a new feel and format for our events has gone into overdrive. In the summer trail series, we made numerous modifications to address our current circumstances and allow those comfortable to run the trails together.
We are thankful to have found a new home at SENO K/RLT Conservancy in Burlington for our Saturday, Aug. 15, event, the Nightcrawlers Trail Adventure, and our Sept. 20 event, the Pike River Trail Run/Walk & Canicross and Special Olympics State Cross Country Meet.
These are great trails that are wooded and contain just the right amount of hills. We are grateful to have found this location and to be able to provide a running/walking event for those that are comfortable to hit the trails with others.
Our event on Sept. 6th at Alpine Valley Resort in East Troy — yes, we are embracing the ski hills — will be perhaps one of our more challenging courses. We will have distances ranging from for miles up to ultradistances. For those looking for that special challenge of an ultradistance, we will have 32-mile and 40-mile distance options.
We have had to make numerous modifications to our events based on the current circumstances. Our biggest change is having an open window for our start time procedure. This means that if our event officially starts at 10 a.m., you can start 10 minutes early or 10 minutes late and you’ll be self-reporting your finishing time and distance. This format has worked well over our Summer Trail Series, and everyone embraced this modification.
We have events planned in October, November and December and are already looking forward to 2021, as we are establishing our calendar. We tentatively have 20 event dates planned for 2021 and are looking for new locations as well.
To learn more about our upcoming events, visit www.XCThrillogy.com. If you’re looking for a goal for the balance of 2020 and to stay active, circle one of our dates on the calendar and get going.
Stay active and keep moving Kenosha!
