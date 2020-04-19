Running And Beyond: How to stay running during the pandemic

Editor’s note: Running and Beyond is a column written by Kenosha Running Company president Brian Thomas that focuses on all things running in Kenosha County. Thomas can be reached at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com.
To be honest, I was stumped on a topic to share for this column, so I reached out to some friends on Facebook for inspiration and ideas.
They did not let me down! Let me share some of their ideas:
Brent R.: “How are you maintaining your running during the pandemic? Running more or less?”
Ashleigh H.: “I would love to read about destination marathons, would be a safe way to 'take a trip right now!'"
Jeanette DW.: “Virtual racing to stay in shape.”
Dominic R.: “Running without any races.”
Mark L.: “Families running together.”
The others I am saving for another upcoming column.
Brent and Dominic each shared thoughts that I'm going to blend together, as many are experiencing their questions at different levels for different reasons.
Many were in the midst of training for a spring race of varying distances throughout the country, some for a marathon distance or greater. This type of goal requires dedication to training, and some even created Facebook pages dedicated to the race and training so friends could track their progress and lend encouragement.
Then, the race got canceled. How do you regroup, maintain your motivation at the same level and set your sites on the next event, whenever that might be?
Those I know have handled this in different ways.
Dominic and a buddy decided to run their 100K together instead of a race that got canceled. Many others are running their race on the scheduled date, completing the official distance on their self-created course and posting their times. Joseph Jones, for example, ran his first half marathon this way recently.
A small group of ladies training together for months for the Milwaukee Half Marathon and Marathon, meanwhile, recently completed their races on the Kenosha County bike path. I'm very proud that Lizzie stayed the course in completing her first marathon on the country roads of Kenosha County in honor of a friend she lost. I'm quite confident many more accomplished their race distance goal in a unique way with the support of friends and family.
For those that lost some of the motivation to stay the course with their focused training, it's time to regroup and mark that fall date for the race distance that most challenges or interests you. Perhaps as Ashleigh is referencing, a destination race is just the ticket, or perhaps the countless virtual runs that are popping up everywhere, as Jeanette suggested.
Virtual races have been replacing events that have been canceled recently, along with newly created virtual events to fill the void and keep the running community around the world connected.
One worldwide group is called Backyard Ultras. They have a concept where you mark you own course of 4.167 miles. Everyone starts at the same time, and every hour you start the course again. If you miss the starting time for the next 4.167 miles, you are out. This cycle continues until only one person is left and completes the final 4.167 miles.
For destination races and marathons, whether you are planning on going or dreaming of going, I believe the location and reputation of the event is the draw. I've been working with a professional planner, Kerri of www.destinationmiles.com, recently. The idea of partnering up with a company that focuses on destination races and creating a great “Race-cation” might be a great place to start.
As I've been spending more time in the middle and late afternoon running at Petrifying Springs on the bike path and trails, the number of people running and walking is over the top compared to previous years. What I'm also seeing more of are families running and walking together, as Mark mentioned. This is not exclusive to Pets, as I've been running at other parks and witnessed this at the lakefront and in my neighborhood.
A fun way to stay the course is to start tracking family miles. Based on the size of your family and if you are runners or walkers or a combination of both, you can set a family goal each week or something similar to that. Maybe you get bonus miles if it's snowing out or below 30 degrees , which happened several times this past week!
I'm always looking for fun ideas to share, so feel free to email your suggestions to briant@kenosharunningcompany.com.
Stay active and keep moving Kenosha!
