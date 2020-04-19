Running And Beyond: How to stay running during the pandemic

One worldwide group is called Backyard Ultras. They have a concept where you mark you own course of 4.167 miles. Everyone starts at the same time, and every hour you start the course again. If you miss the starting time for the next 4.167 miles, you are out. This cycle continues until only one person is left and completes the final 4.167 miles.

For destination races and marathons, whether you are planning on going or dreaming of going, I believe the location and reputation of the event is the draw. I've been working with a professional planner, Kerri of www.destinationmiles.com, recently. The idea of partnering up with a company that focuses on destination races and creating a great “Race-cation” might be a great place to start.

As I've been spending more time in the middle and late afternoon running at Petrifying Springs on the bike path and trails, the number of people running and walking is over the top compared to previous years. What I'm also seeing more of are families running and walking together, as Mark mentioned. This is not exclusive to Pets, as I've been running at other parks and witnessed this at the lakefront and in my neighborhood.