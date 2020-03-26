Running and beyond: Just keep on running

Editor’s note: Running and Beyond is a column written by Kenosha Running Company president Brian Thomas that focuses on all things running in Kenosha County. Thomas can be reached at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com.

Spring running events have been canceled and the gyms are closed.

Now what?

For many veteran and new runners, spring brings a calendar of running events for which many have been training for month and months.

Perhaps you were on the couch-to-5k plan, or looking for a personal-best time at a specific distance, or like many getting ready for your first marathon or half marathon. Or maybe you had planned a “runcation” or an out-of-town race with friends.

I know many of you were looking forward to the Wisconsin Marathon, Half Marathon and 5k, which is one of the largest running events in Kenosha. Others had their sights set on the Boston Marathon, the Flying Pig and many others.

I personally have had to reschedule our trail and Canicross event that was set for April 6. So this hits home with me on a different level.

So, what do we do now?