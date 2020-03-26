Running and beyond: Just keep on running

Editor’s note: Running and Beyond is a column written by Kenosha Running Company president Brian Thomas that focuses on all things running in Kenosha County. Thomas can be reached at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com.
Spring running events have been canceled and the gyms are closed.
Now what?
For many veteran and new runners, spring brings a calendar of running events for which many have been training for month and months.
Perhaps you were on the couch-to-5k plan, or looking for a personal-best time at a specific distance, or like many getting ready for your first marathon or half marathon. Or maybe you had planned a “runcation” or an out-of-town race with friends.
I know many of you were looking forward to the Wisconsin Marathon, Half Marathon and 5k, which is one of the largest running events in Kenosha. Others had their sights set on the Boston Marathon, the Flying Pig and many others.
I personally have had to reschedule our trail and Canicross event that was set for April 6. So this hits home with me on a different level.
So, what do we do now?
Training and running continue, but we have no immediate timeline for when we'll see the “all clear” sign for public gatherings of any type. So here is what we can do: Stay the course with your running and training. On the date (or close to it) you were planning to do your event, run that distance.
Email me the following information at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com: The race that was canceled, the distance you ran, your finishing time, where you ran (trail, road, bike path, etc.) and a brief overview. I will then share them in my column, and if enough of you join in we can dedicate a section to all our runners.
If you have a favorite route, run it. If you would like a pre-marked route, the bike path is marked and Lake Andrea is marked. And I know many of you have the GPS watch, as well.
I will also have the markings on the bike path, starting at the 1.5-mile mark. Feel free to park at Kenosha Running Company, 1706 22nd Ave. This will be an out-and-back route that equals 1/6th of a marathon, or 7,000 meters. That would be three out-and-backs for a half marathon and six for a marathon.
Kenosha Running Company is also hosting a virtual running, walking, treadmill and Canicross series called “Keep Your Sanity." That will include the following: "Coronavirus Sucks!" (April 4-5); "Take This Coronavirus!" (April 20-26); "Honor Our Medical & Hospital Providers" (May 11-17); and "Remember Our Military Heroes" (May 29-31).
For more information or to sign up, visit www.kenosharunningcompany.com.
One other idea that we can all be involved with: I have noticed more and more people walking and running in the parks and on trails, bike paths and sidewalks. I'm sure this is a combination of stay at home work, no school and regular runners and walkers.
So here's my idea: Let's clean up Kenosha County! Years ago I would on occasion run or hike with a trash bag, cleaning up as I went along, and I was amazed at not only what I picked up but how much.
I'm sure you have noticed, just like I have, all the trash that is revealing itself this time of year before everything comes back to life. I will be doing this on a normal running route I take on the north side of town and hope you will join in getting Kenosha picked up.
I would appreciate you sending me your trash bag pictures, your route and any other fun information on your adventure.
For those of you that are gym junkies or gym rats and have no equipment at home to release your energy and keep fit in a way you are accustomed to, what are you doing now?
Do you watch online classes for Pilates, yoga, burpee marathons, plank to death or anything else? I have no good answers for this. Personally, I'm trying to spend a little more time doing core work.
And doing yard work!
I'm curious how you're filling your void, so send me your suggestions and I will share them, as you might inspire someone with your creative workout.
Stay active and keep moving Kenosha!
