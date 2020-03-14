Running and beyond: Making the trails safe for women

Through our trail events, I started understanding why almost 60 percent of our runners and walkers are women. There is a different level of comfort knowing that you are not alone on the trails, even if you came to the event by yourself.

Over the years of running at Petrifying Springs and on the UW-Parkside nature trails, I can only recall a couple times where I have seen women walking or running alone.

A week ago Sunday, the weather was ideal and the trails were calling out to me. I ran for about an hour on the trails along the Pike River and kept track of who I saw: A couple with a their 3-year-old, an elderly man walking alone, a couple both with dogs, two men and a lady with two dogs and another couple.

Not a single female running or walking alone. These trails are amazing, and the day was even better. On the paved bike path, however, I saw a number of women walking and running alone during this busy time of day.

Being very involved in the trail running, walking and Canicross community, I have become aware of many great organizations and groups that support the single-track trails, not only in our area but throughout the country. Recently, a new group is getting started to allow women to explore our amazing single-track trails in our county parks and others trails in Kenosha County in a more comfortable manner.