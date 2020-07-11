Running and beyond: Mountain biking and a history of the trails at Pets and UW-Parkside

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mountain bikes have evolved over the years, and so have the trails and terrain. I’m not sure what is more popular now, the fat-tire bikes or mountain bikes.

Yes, you can spend some real money on bikes that are made of lightweight high-tech materials and with all the latest accessories for the perfect trail beast.

In 2017, Kenosha County opened up mountain bike trails at Silver Lake County Park, in a partnership with Southeast Wisconsin Trail Alliance (SEWTA), to develop and maintain the single-track mountain back trails.

There are switchbacks, hills, banked turns, jumps and trees at every turn. I must say, I have never ridden on these trails, but I have run them a number of times over the years. And they are fun.

Please note that the trails are open to everyone, but walkers, runners and hikers are encouraged to stay off the single-track trails. There are approximately eight miles of single-track trails and 2.5 miles of multi-use trails.

In late 2018 SEWTA disbanded, and in 2019 the Kenosha Area Mountain Bike Association (KAMBA) was formed and has been maintaining the mountain bike trails ever since. On their Facebook page, they post whether the trails are open or closed based on the trail conditions.