Running and beyond: What Would've Been for Track Athletes (Part 1)

For those that have read this column since August 2019, you know that I’m the track and cross country coach at Christian Life.
As with every other high school sport this spring, our season was cancelled. But unlike the other sports, we actually had one week of practice to start the season.
For me, like most of the other area track coaches, the serious planning and preparations start taking place in late fall and last throughout the winter. We are recruiting kids and additional coaches, finalizing the season schedule, determining needed equipment, planning workouts and finding out which kids are going to be in the spring musical, going on a choir trip or senior trip, playing another sport or traveling over spring break.
Most of the area track coaches have been coaching for years and years. Honestly, I am somewhat new to coaching (11th season at CLS) based on the years of coaching by my peers.
What I did recently is reach out to the area coaches and ask them to highlight their senior athletes and returning state qualifiers. Let’s celebrate the years of training and past efforts and embrace the dreams these athletes had for their seasons.
With the season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no morning announcements sharing the performances of athletes, no school records, no weekly emails from coaches to parents and athletes and no personal best times or distances realized. Memories that would have been created can now only be imagined.
It has been my honor to have coached my seniors at CLS, many since sixth grade, and I’m sure the feeling is shared by my fellow coaches.
To all those that lost perhaps your last sport’s season or musical: Make something amazing happen the best way you can during the final weeks of your senior year.
Here’s a glance at what we would’ve been this season’s top county track performers for Tremper, Indian Trail, Shoreland Lutheran, Central and St. Joseph. See Friday’s News for a look at Bradford, Wilmot and Christian Life.
Tremper
BOYS
Returning state qualifiers in the 1,600 relay, all seniors: Anton Baines, Brennan Eckert and Tyler Santi.
GIRLS
Returning seniors and state qualifiers: Maddy Troy (sprinter, long jumper, relay member, three-time state qualifier individually and relays; attending UW-Milwaukee next year; finished fifth in 100 dash, third in 200 dash and long jumped at the State Meet in 2019 and can be considered one of the best sprinters and long jumpers in Kenosha County track history); Isabella Allen (sprinter, long jumper, relay member on 2018 state qualifier in the 400 relay; attending UW-Milwaukee next year); Lacy Dever (high jumper and mid-distance runner, 2017 state qualifier in the 3,200 and 800 relays).
Indian Trail
BOYS
Senior top performers and/or returning state qualifiers: Devin Rose (sprints/jumps/relays, team captain, part of last year’s 800 relay team that placed third at the State Meet, All-State); Trey Meier (distance team captain, qualified for state in the 3,200, best boys distance runner in our short team’s history; individually qualified for State Cross Country Meet as a sophomore in 2017; led team to State Cross Country Meet in 2018 and 2019); Joseph White (throws team captain, best thrower at Indian Trail; Connor Fahnrich (sprints/jumps/throws team captain, our “jack-of-all-trades” at IT; amazing athlete that can be placed in many events; one of the best leaders I have coached in 17 years of coaching).
GIRLS
Shoreland Lutheran
BOYS
Senior leaders and top athletes: Richard Schaefer (800, 1600 and 3,200).
GIRLS
Central
BOYS
Outstanding senior cast of athletes: Carson Edquist (800); Matt Grenyo (sprints); Kyle Pflug (1,600, 3,200, captain); Ronny VerHaalen (distance); Charlie Feeney (throws); Carson Meredith (sprints); Zach Meyers (throws); Tyme Eppers (shot put, 400 and 1,600 relays).
GIRLS
St. Joseph
BOYS
State qualifiers in 2019: Braedon Peterson (400 dash, fourth place in 49.98 seconds); Dominic Stancato, Val Iaquinta (captain, 1,600 relay); Israel Mondragon (1,600 relay). Others: Ben Franklin (800); Ben Pable (discus); Michael Pienkos (captain).
GIRLS
Maryjoseph Acosta (3,200, captain): Katie Matrise (captain).
