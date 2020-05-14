Running and beyond: What Would've Been for Track Athletes (Part 1)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For those that have read this column since August 2019, you know that I’m the track and cross country coach at Christian Life.

As with every other high school sport this spring, our season was cancelled. But unlike the other sports, we actually had one week of practice to start the season.

For me, like most of the other area track coaches, the serious planning and preparations start taking place in late fall and last throughout the winter. We are recruiting kids and additional coaches, finalizing the season schedule, determining needed equipment, planning workouts and finding out which kids are going to be in the spring musical, going on a choir trip or senior trip, playing another sport or traveling over spring break.

Most of the area track coaches have been coaching for years and years. Honestly, I am somewhat new to coaching (11th season at CLS) based on the years of coaching by my peers.

What I did recently is reach out to the area coaches and ask them to highlight their senior athletes and returning state qualifiers. Let’s celebrate the years of training and past efforts and embrace the dreams these athletes had for their seasons.