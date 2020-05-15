Running and beyond: What Would've Been for Track Athletes (Part 2)

Caleb McIlany has been part of the track program since sixth grade and owns the school record for the high jump. He qualified for the State Track Meet in the High Jump in 2018. He was returning to the track team after taking a year off to be the lead in the spring musical and trying to make that return trip to the State Meet.

Elijah Fairbanks has been part of the track program since seventh grade and owns the school record for the triple jump at over 42 feet and would have set a new school record in the long jump this season, as well. He qualified for the State Meet in the triple jump as a junior and finished 10th overall. He was almost a lock to be a top finisher this year. Elijah will be jumping and sprinting for UW-Parkside next year.

Micah Anderson has been part of the track program since sixth grade and qualified for the State Meet in the 3,200 in 2018 (16th) and (seventh). He was certainly going to be a “top three” finisher in 2020 with a great chance to win the event. Micah also qualified for the State Cross Country Meet three times. He certainly would have challenged the school records for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 this season. Micah will be running cross country and track at Carthage College.