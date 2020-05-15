Running and beyond: What Would've Been for Track Athletes (Part 2)

Editor’s note: Running and Beyond is a column written by Kenosha Running Company president Brian Thomas. The column focuses on all things running in Kenosha County. Thomas can be reached at briant@kenosharunningcompany.com.
For those that have read this column since August 2019, you know that I’m the track and cross country coach at Christian Life.
As with every other high school sport this spring, our season was cancelled. But unlike the other sports, we actually had one week of practice to start the season.
For me, like most of the other area track coaches, the serious planning and preparations start taking place in late fall and last throughout the winter. We are recruiting kids and additional coaches, finalizing the season schedule, determining needed equipment, planning workouts and finding out which kids are going to be in the spring musical, going on a choir trip or senior trip, playing another sport or traveling over spring break.
Most of the area track coaches have been coaching for years and years. Honestly, I am somewhat new to coaching (11th season at CLS) based on the years of coaching by my peers.
What I did recently is reach out to the area coaches and ask them to highlight their senior athletes and returning state qualifiers. Let’s celebrate the years of training and past efforts and embrace the dreams these athletes had for their seasons.
With the season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no morning announcements sharing the performances of athletes, no school records, no weekly emails from coaches to parents and athletes and no personal best times or distances realized. Memories that would have been created can now only be imagined.
It has been my honor to have coached my seniors at CLS, many since sixth grade, and I’m sure the feeling is shared by my fellow coaches.
To all those that lost perhaps your last sport’s season or musical: Make something amazing happen the best way you can during the final weeks of your senior year.
Here’s a glance at what would’ve been this season’s top county track performers for Bradford, Wilmot and Indian Trail. See Thursday’s News for a look at Tremper, Christian Life, Shoreland Lutheran, Central and St. Joseph.
Bradford
BOYS
GIRLS
Wilmot
BOYS
Senior group of male distance runners that have helped build a strong culture and commitment to excellence: Joe Banish, Victor Banish, Cole Pappadakis, Blake Zager and Joey Raymond all were putting in countless miles before the start of the season. Other seniors include Simon Stried.
GIRLS
Returning from their state appearance in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:08.51 were seniors Tara Nopenz, Teresse Nunez and Katlin Kovacek; Nyssa Zuehls is a senior who has committed to pole vaulting at Valparaiso University and missed part of last season due to a knee injury. She is the current school record holder in the pole vault (11 feet) and was gearing up to have her best season yet. Other seniors include Bella Sweeney, Taylor Suterko, Ella Holst and Barb Bonogofsky.
Christian Life
For my seniors, Micah Anderson, Elijah Fairbanks, Micah Cosmos, Caleb McIlany and Kelly Zhang:
Kelly led not by her physical abilities over the previous three years but with a great heart and love of being around the team and being a great assistant coach to our long and triple jumpers, assisting with their marks and steps and having fun on the 400 and 800 relay teams. Kelly will be attending UW-Madison in the fall.
Micah Cosmos has been part of the track program since middle school and has always had a great attitude and a willingness to work hard. He has run the 200 dash, 400 dash and 800 and would have been a key runner this season.
Caleb McIlany has been part of the track program since sixth grade and owns the school record for the high jump. He qualified for the State Track Meet in the High Jump in 2018. He was returning to the track team after taking a year off to be the lead in the spring musical and trying to make that return trip to the State Meet.
Elijah Fairbanks has been part of the track program since seventh grade and owns the school record for the triple jump at over 42 feet and would have set a new school record in the long jump this season, as well. He qualified for the State Meet in the triple jump as a junior and finished 10th overall. He was almost a lock to be a top finisher this year. Elijah will be jumping and sprinting for UW-Parkside next year.
Micah Anderson has been part of the track program since sixth grade and qualified for the State Meet in the 3,200 in 2018 (16th) and (seventh). He was certainly going to be a “top three” finisher in 2020 with a great chance to win the event. Micah also qualified for the State Cross Country Meet three times. He certainly would have challenged the school records for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 this season. Micah will be running cross country and track at Carthage College.
This was the season that we could have placed in the top 20 as a team at state after finishing 57th last year, and with hopes of having a boys 3,200 relay team at state with Caleb, Elijah and Micah.
If I had to select the top female and male athletes of this track season, they would be Maddy Troy of Tremper — she had competed in the State Meet the previous three years and scored points each year in at least one event — and Micah Anderson of Christian Life — he had qualified for the previous two State Meets in the 3,200 and qualified for the State Cross Country Meet the past three years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!