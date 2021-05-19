Ryan Zagar leads after sizzling first night of Match Game Men's Division finals; Boresch Jr. in second

There may have been smoke coming off the lanes at Sheridan Lanes on Tuesday night.

The bowlers were certainly sizzling.

In a high-scoring first night of the Men's Division finals in the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament, Ryan Zagar fired two of the night's three 300 games and will take the lead into Friday's second night of finals.

But right behind Zagar is the most decorated bowler in Kenosha history, as Lennie Boresch Jr. — who competes professionally on the PBA50 Tour and has won a record 10 Men's Division titles in the Match Game — will enter Friday in second place as he goes for his 11th Match Game title.

Zagar knocked over 2,044 pins for an average of 255.5 over his eight-game block Tuesday to lead the 16-bowler field and accumulated a match record of 5-3 for 594 points. In all divisions, bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and gain one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lose a point for each pin under 200.

Boresch is well within striking distance of Zagar at 99 points back with 495 after knocking over 1,930 pins for a 241.3 average and totaling a 5-2-1 match record.