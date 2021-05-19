Ryan Zagar leads after sizzling first night of Match Game Men's Division finals; Boresch Jr. in second

There may have been smoke coming off the lanes at Sheridan Lanes on Tuesday night.
The bowlers were certainly sizzling.
In a high-scoring first night of the Men's Division finals in the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament, Ryan Zagar fired two of the night's three 300 games and will take the lead into Friday's second night of finals.
But right behind Zagar is the most decorated bowler in Kenosha history, as Lennie Boresch Jr. — who competes professionally on the PBA50 Tour and has won a record 10 Men's Division titles in the Match Game — will enter Friday in second place as he goes for his 11th Match Game title.
Zagar knocked over 2,044 pins for an average of 255.5 over his eight-game block Tuesday to lead the 16-bowler field and accumulated a match record of 5-3 for 594 points. In all divisions, bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and gain one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lose a point for each pin under 200.
Boresch is well within striking distance of Zagar at 99 points back with 495 after knocking over 1,930 pins for a 241.3 average and totaling a 5-2-1 match record.
The rest of the top six is in tight pursuit, too, as Riley Smith stands in third with 489 points after a pinfall of 1,879 and a match record of 7-1, Justin Smith is in fourth with 476 points after a pinfall of 1,926 and a match record of 5-3, 2018 Men's champion Kyle Zagar is in fifth with 436 points after a pinfall of 1,886 and a match record of 5-3 and Joe Meier stands in sixth with 423 points after a pinfall of 1,843 and a match record of 6-2.
Just behind that group and with work to do is defending and four-time champion Ben Betchkal, Boresch's nephew, who's in seventh place with 373 points after a pinfall of 1,883 and a match record of 3-5.
At the top of the field, meanwhile, Ryan Zagar opened his night with a strong 758 series and a 2-1 record over his first three matches. He then fired a 300 in two of his next three matches, his fourth and sixth, and ultimately closed with a 785 series and a 2-1 record over his final three games.
Boresch, steady as always, had a high game of 263 in his fourth match and a low game of 219 in his eighth match. He tied Zach Sasser with a 245 in their first match of the night.
Sasser also happened to throw the other 300 game Tuesday, as he accomplished the feat in his sixth match. Sasser is in 12th place with 266 points.
Among other notables, Dave Sjuggerud, the only bowler to qualify for the finals in the Men's and Senior Men's divisions this year, is in 10th place with 277 points. Jacob Boresch, Lennie's son and the 2017 Men's champion, is in 13th place with 249 points and 2013 Men's champion Billy Harris is in 14th with 193.
The tournament continues tonight with the second night of finals in the Women's and Super Senior Men's divisions, in which a champion will be crowned in each division.
Kim Koch leads the Women's Division with 349 points, followed by Sarah McQuestion with 324, Sarah Pobloski with 303, defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf with 278 and Allie Hedges, also with 278.
Gary Lovely leads the Super Senior Men's Division with 238 points, followed by Jerry Elsen with 224, Jim Gentile with 182, Rick Flocker with 176 and Gary Wolf with 167.
A champion will also be crowned Thursday night in the second night of the Senior Men's Division finals. Gene Pobloski leads a tight field after Monday's first night of finals with 498 points, followed by John Brooks with 487, Duane Murawski with 432, Sjuggerud with 379, Steve Wittkowske with 360 and Matt Zagar with 342.
57th Annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament
At Sheridan Lanes
FINALS
Through Tuesday
MEN'S DIVISION
THROUGH TUESDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE FRIDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Ryan Zagar 265-259-235-300-201-300-257-228 2,044 5-3 594
2. Lennie Boresch Jr. 245-248-237-263-244-225-249-219 1,930 5-2-1 495
3. Riley Smith 211-266-227-193-238-289-229-226 1,879 7-1 489
4. Justin Smith 266-246-234-219-279-211-226-245 1,926 5-3 476
5. Kyle Zagar 247-279-259-213-203-249-167-269 1,886 5-3 436
6. Joe Meier 237-246-210-230-259-244-203-214;1,843 6-2 423
7. Ben Betchkal 289-183-252-224-236-259-215-225 1,883 3-5 373
8. Nick DeCesaro 209-279-227-188-238-214-235-263 1,853 4-4 373
9. Ethan Linderman 266-214-221-209-200-213-242-213 1,778 5-3 328
10. Dave Sjuggerud 216-244-231-189-227-227-269-244 1,847 1-7 277
11. Josh Johnson 189-224-174-223-244-222-253-221 1,750 4-4 270
12. Zach Sasser 245-201-202-245-164-300-180-224 1,761 3-4-1 266
13. Jacob Boresch 247-245-180-191-214-213-246-223 1,759 3-5 249
14. Billy Harris 214-245-225-171-227-265-172-214 1,733 2-6 193
15. Mikey Hill 240-226-190-231-190-236-174-215 1,702 3-5 192
16. Brandon Quinonez 205-176-244-190-192-202-226-248 1,682 2-6 142
SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION
THROUGH MONDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE THURSDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Gene Pobloski 216-248-217-214-235-262-279-217 1,888 7-1 498
2. John Brooks 224-267-202-258-269-211-238-238 1,907 6-2 487
3. Duane Murawski 247-224-236-208-240-201-212-254 1,822 7-1 432
4. Dave Sjuggerud 236-202-236-258-236-228-234-214 1,844 4-3-1 379
5. Steve Wittkowske 184-206-227-246-207-203-279-258 1,810 5-3 360
6. Matt Zagar 193-243-228-191-227-248-234-258 1,822 4-4 342
7. Dave Wildman 204-259-231-210-194-219-257-221 1,795 3-5 285
8. Kurt Phillips 228-211-224-236-235-202-233-190 1,759 4-4 279
9. Rich Beltoya 236-236-200-247-246-188-184-227 1,764 3-4-1 269
10. Brian Nikolai 184-258-245-224-203-216-235-193 1,748 4-4 268
11. Rich Larsen 223-245-181-215-246-214-229-194 1,747 4-4 267
12. Ken Woods 165-190-259-213-238-233-222-212 1,732 3-5 222
13. John Peterson 236-221-195-184-246-192-269-177 1,720 2-6 180
14. Dan Reynolds 194-245-227-173-184-200-216-223 1,662 3-5 152
15. Dale Cramer 198-246-200-214-214-204-193-172 1,641 3-5 131
16. Joe Rimkus 237-175-194-233-204-198-213-226 1,680 1-7 110
WOMEN’S DIVISION
THROUGH SUNDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Kim Koch 249-300-188-217-239-239 1,429 4-2 349
2. Sarah McQuestion 253-223-219-217-246-216 1,374 5-1 324
3. Sarah Pobloski 205-239-244-225-217-223 1,353 5-1 303
4. Courtney Wolf 205-238-227-227-235-236 1,358 4-2 278
5. Allie Hedges 300-224-211-193-212-248 1,388 3-3 278
6. Sharon Schulz 225-267-216-214-218-216 1,356 3-3 246
7. Angela Hanna 173-249-217-214-279-245 1,377 2-4 237
8. Lori Exner 193-214-236-227-238-217 1,325 3-3 215
9. Sommerlee Vasey 244-211-205-205-221-215 1,301 3-3 191
10. Tracy Beltoya 277-210-198-178-258-185 1,306 2-4 166
11. Lisa Hessefort 199-273-222-200-233-226 1,353 2-4 113
12. Ashley Pobloski 214-190-179-194-224-223 1,224 0-6 24
SUPER SENIOR MEN’S DIVISION
THROUGH SUNDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Gary Lovely 208-226-255-257-222 1,178 2-3 238
2. Jerry Elsen 196-200-218-237-223 1,074 5-0 224
3. Jim Gentile 257-232-171-224-208 1,092 3-2 182
4. Rick Flocker 212-180-206-211-217 1,026 5-0 176
5. Gary Wolf 218-245-229-215-200 1,107 2-3 167
6. Tim Ruelle 185-224-192-236-227 1,064 3-2 154
7. Frank Haselwander 213-200-183-172-203 971 2-3 31
8. Mike Lemke 196-152-231-161-190 930 2-3 (minus)-10
9. Lonnie McCrossen 145-174-234-191-194 938 1-4 (minus)-32
10. Mel Apilado 175-175-201-203-183 937 0-5 (minus)-63