Salmon-A-Rama: Onshore anglers struggling to catch fish

The northeast wind was up again Wednesday, which isn’t a best-case scenario for the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest.

That applies to both offshore and onshore anglers.

SAR director Jim LaFortune said there were many fish caught so far Wednesday, “but nothing of any size.”

The largest fish registered on the lake Wednesday was a 26.9-pound chinook salmon caught from a boat by Jim Wolfe, who registered the fish in Milwaukee.

Only 20 fish — 19 rainbow trout and one brown trout — have been registered onshore through Wednesday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean they’re not out there.

One of those working his line from the shore Wednesday was William Mokry of Eagle River. The Racine native was out on the Reefpoint Marina causeway pier, casting line after line into the lake, hoping to catch something.

“We have had a little bad luck with weather, but today it kind of cleared up,” said Mokry, 61, who has been out on the pier since the tournament began early Saturday and has caught just one fish so far, a sheepshead earlier Wednesday.

Mokry actually has won the onshore contest with one fish. In 2003, he won the coho salmon division with the only coho to be registered onshore that year.

Mokry travels to Racine every year to fish on the pier with buddies Ray Drettwan and Pat McManaway and will only come to Racine.

“I come all the way past the good fishing spots to come here,” said Mokry, who has been competing in Salmon-A-Rama since he was 15. “I moved (to Eagle River) 25 years ago, but I come down here to fish with these guys — it’s what we do.

“We’re diehard Racine pier fans. For the most part, we’ve been fishing here 20 years and we’ve been mostly on this pier through the years.”

With the northeast wind, the surface temperature of the lake is too warm for good fishing results from shore. Mokry said he would prefer temperatures around 90 degrees, but the forecast through the weekend is for temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with the potential for rain Friday and storms Sunday.

But he’ll keep on trying until the end.

“We’re starting to get bait again and we’re always thinking we’re going to get one fish,” Mokry said. “We’ll still be doing it tonight.”

VAN GOMPEL STILL AT IT: Overall offshore leader Nick Van Gompel is on track for not just one, but two winning entries in Salmon-A-Rama.

The 38-year-old pharmacist, in the kayak division, registered a 22.56-pound chinook Wednesday in Port Washington and leads the division.

MASTER ANGLER: Kirt Jobe solidified his lead in the Master Angler Division, adding a 17.63-pound lake trout to his collection.

Jobe caught four of the five fish he needed for Master Angler — coho, brown trout, lake trout and rainbow trout — on Sunday, and added his chinook on Monday for a total weight of 80.43 pounds. The second-place angler is Daniel Hess at 67.93.

Jobe leads the brown trout division with a 25.28-pounder.

To qualify for Master Angler, you must catch at least one of each of the five main species that count in the contest.

RESULTS ONLINE: All Salmon-A-Rama results can be accessed online at standings.salmon-a-rama.com. Results are updated regularly as fish are weighed in.

Weigh-in times for all official SAR ports in Lake Michigan are online at www.salmon-a-rama.com/tickets