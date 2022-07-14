Salmon-A-Rama: Veterans have enjoyable day on Lake Michigan

Thursday was a special day in the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest.

Not because there were two lead changes, including a familiar name topping the leaderboard again. Not because there a bunch of fish brought in.

It was special because it was a day for the veterans.

SAR hosted the second annual Paralyzed Veterans of America Outing (Wisconsin Chapter), where military veterans go out on Lake Michigan to try their luck at bringing in a big fish.

Some have fished before and some were on a boat for the first time.

But all of them had a blast.

“It was a great group of people with a lot of interesting stories,” said Travis Becker, the captain of the charter boat “Fish Chatter,” one of 11 boats participating. “It really made for a fun day and with all the sponsors doing their thing, it turned out to be a great morning.”

Becker and the rest of the boats left Reefpoint Marina between 6:15 and 6:30 a.m. Thursday and Becker took his boat northeast of Racine, fishing in about 80 to 110 feet of water. Conditions were less than ideal, but there were no problems.

“The start of the morning was a little rough,” Becker said. “We had north-northeast winds and wave of three to four feet and occasionally to five. The waves were challenging, but worst-case scenario, we could turn and run with the waves.”

Becker said the 11 boats all went to different places, some to the north of Racine, some to Kenosha and some to places in between. That resulted in a variety of catches.

“Everybody fished the areas they were comfortable with,” Becker said. “We had a lot of action all day long. We had several big fish on, but we were not able to land (all of) them. We caught 10 fish on 18 bites, with a mix between coho salmon, lake trout and one rainbow (trout).

“Some of the other boats had a different mixture, but fishing was good. Ten was a very good catch. Everything was good.”

The final count was 83 fish spread among the 11 boats, with the largest catch a lake trout weighing in at 18.28 pounds caught on the boat “Free Radical.”

Craig Bender, a SAR committee member and long-time volunteer at SAR who was on Becker’s boat, said fish were being caught anywhere between 80 and 260 feet of water.

“It was choppy, but fishable,” Bender said of the conditions Thursday morning. “It was a great day out here.”

Becker participated in last year’s inaugural Veteran’s outing and is committed to continuing for the long haul.

“I’m proud to be a part of this event,” Becker said. It’s a really terrific event and as long as they keep offering this event, I would like to be part of it. I had a great time.”

The other charters which participated in the event, and their captains, were First In Charters (Josh Keeran), Jacks Charter Service (Ken Poludnianyk and Joe Boutell), Rainmaker Charter Service (Al Johnson), Resolute Charters (Jerry Costabile), Salmon Chaser Charters (Shane Lemke), Schools Out Sport Fishing (Sarah Sandahl), Southport Charter Service (Nick Kruse) and Stormtrooper Charters (Jim Mueller),

RUMLOW BACK ON TOP: Tim Rumlow, a six-time winner in Salmon-A-Rama, found his way back to the top of the Onshore Grand Prize Division with an 18.90-pound chinook salmon caught off the pier in Port Washington. That passed the previous leader, Casey Zeik, who caught a 14.22-pound rainbow trout on Saturday.

Rumlow, who last won in 2018, actually caught three chinooks, the most he’s caught in a day since 2016, the year he won four division titles. His other catches Thursday were 13.56 and 11.52 pounds.

With the conditions Thursday, he had a good feeling.

“When it’s like that, with warm water (pushing in), I fish all night and sleep during the day,” Rumlow said. “But it’s been rough for shore guys.”

He’s right about that. There have been just 24 fish registered onshore in the contest, but he’s not going to quit until it’s over.

“Conditions may get worse, but I still don’t stop,” Rumlow said. “I’m always looking for that magical fish of lifetime.”

Rumlow has had one big change in his life in the last year. He and his wife moved from Sheboygan to Plymouth, where his wife has her “dream horse farm.”

TROPPMANN TAKES YOUTH LEAD: The aptly-named Fisher Troppmann brought in a 25.02-pound chinook and passed first-day leader Joeseph Dunn of Marinette for the lead in the Youth Division.

Troppmann, 15, who lives in West Allis and registered his fish in Milwaukee, caught the fish around 9 a.m., four hours after he and his father, Scott, went out on the lake. He knew it was a big one.

“It was running pretty heavy,” Troppman said. “It spun out, but came in slow, and it felt like a big fish.

“I was pretty stoked.”

He also leads the Junior Slam contest with a total weight of 102.18 pounds, just ahead of Tred Hildebrand of Sheboygan (101.26). He is a close second in Youth Master Angler with 60.14 pounds, just behind Racine’s Ava Pietila (61.33) and just ahead of Hildebrand (59.30).

RESULTS ONLINE: All Salmon-A-Rama results can be accessed online at standings.salmon-a-rama.com. Results are updated regularly as fish are weighed in.

Weigh-in times for all official SAR ports are online at www.salmon-a-rama.com/tickets