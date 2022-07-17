Salmon-A-Rama: Wait is over for grand prize winner Van Gompel

Nick Van Gompel’s five-day wait finally ended Sunday.

It seemed like much longer.

The 38-year-old kayak fisherman from Cedarburg was officially crowned the grand prize winner of the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan fishing contest Sunday morning as the 34-94-pound chinook salmon he caught on Tuesday held up as the largest fish caught in this year’s contest.

He admitted the wait wasn’t without its challenges.

“It was a very long week,” said Van Gompel, who wins a customized trophy, $21,250 in cash and a Yamaha T9.9 LPHB motor valued at over $3.000. “If I had analytics on the number of times I hit the refresh button on the standings page, I think there would have a record set this year.”

But he could finally relax, and as it turned out, there was really no fish that seriously challenged Van Gompel’s catch. The closest one was the one he passed to take over the top spot, the 32.24-pound chinook caught on the first day of the contest by Jacob Federighe of Milwaukee.

The biggest ones to come in after Van Gompel’s catch were 30.82 and 30.46 pounds, which were registered in Sturgeon Bay on Friday.

Von Gompel has been fishing in a kayak in Salmon-A-Rama since 2014, except for missing the last two years because of the pandemic. He won the Kayak Division in 2019 with a 28.49-pound chinook, finishing 16th overall, but he didn’t expect to win the grand prize that way.

“There are a lot of guys who fish out of a kayak and they’re all really good anglers,” Van Gompel said. “The only disadvantage we have is we physically get tired and we can only run three lines.

“But it only a matter of time before somebody hooked into a really good fish and I happened to be lucky enough to be that guy this year. It’s really fun from a kayak because you’re right there and you’re very personal with the fish when it’s coming in.”

Another factor in his getting out fishing is Van Gompel’s wife, Lindsey.

“I give thanks to her because she let me go fishing in the morning and at night, and kind of dealt with everything smelling like a fish for a week,” Van Gompel said.

He and Lindsey, who have no children, said they plan to either invest the money or complete some home projects. And since he doesn’t have a boat, Van Gompel won’t need the outboard motor he won, but he has a couple friends who have already expressed interest in taking it off his hands.

Van Gompel was leading the Kayak Division until this morning, when Kalvin Sabel of Milwaukee beat him out with a 24.48-pound chinook. Van Gompel’s kayak entry was a 22.56-pound chinook.

“(Sabel) is a great guy and I’m happy for him,” Van Gompel said. “(Kayak fishermen) are a tight-knit community.”

Van Gompel said he is happy to be a part of SAR every year.

“It’s a fun tournament,” he said. “They do a great job of putting everything together and I think everyone has a great time.”

RUMLOW WINS AGAIN: Tim Rumlow of Plymouth on the onshore grand prize, but it was close between him and another regular winner, Ivan Stross of Oak Creek.

With conditions rough on the Wisconsin side of Lake Michigan, Rumlow and his wife, Martha, drove around seven hours to the Michigan side of the lake. Stross did the same.

Rumlow was leading the contest coming into Sunday and both anglers surpassed Rumlow’s 18.90-pound chinook caught Wednesday. He caught a 24.62-pound chinook and Stross had one of 20.68 pounds. Stross registered his fish first — Rumlow and his wife went to breakfast — then Rumlow weighed his in. Rumlow’s was the second-biggest he’s ever caught onshore.

“We made it happen again,” Rumlow said of his seventh onshore title.

BENDER’S OVERVIEW: Salmon-A-Rama committee member and local fishing expert Craig Bender said this year’s contest was very good overall, despite less than ideal conditions.

“For the whole tournament, specifically fishing out of the Racine-Kenosha-Milwaukee area, fishing was very, very good,” Bender said. “There were a lot of very big lake trout specifically caught (Saturday), with many 20 pounds and over. Coho salmon and rainbow trout are everywhere right now. Most of the fish are four to five miles offshore.”

Brisk winds almost every day last week created a rough experience for most anglers. In fact, the line to register fish Sunday, the final day, was shorter than usual because the winds were up again and many boats opted to stay in port.

Other parts of the lake fared much better, Bender said.

“We did see a lot bigger fish caught off Sturgeon Bay and we had one big one near Port Washington,” Bender said.

Anglers should have good success the rest of the summer, Bender said.

“There are a lot of bait fish left for the predator fish, like lake trout, coho and chinook,” Bender said. “I expect fishing to be very good.”

RESULTS ONLINE: The complete final results of Salmon-A-Rama can be accessed online at standings.salmon-a-rama.com.