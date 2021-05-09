Scamps sending two athletes to USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic National Championships

Scamps Gymnastics and the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is sending two athletes, Ian Gustafson and Grace Christensen, to compete at the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic National Championships in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Friday.
Ian, a senior at Tremper, has been with Scamps since he was five years old, while Christensen, a sophomore at Walden III Middle and High School in Racine, has participated in gymnastics since age three and has been with Scamps for the past six years.
Gustafson started at Scamps with preschool classes when he was five and eventually moved to team competition, where he’s competed in the boys program for the last 13 years.
In a news release, Gustafson said his favorite events vary, but recently he’s excelled in the floor exercise, pommel horse and vault. A couple years ago, Gustafson joined the Scamps staff as an instructor for the Boys Recreational Program, where he teaches the fundamentals of gymnastics and shares his passion and knowledge of the sport with younger athletes.
“My goals are to place top-five on floor and vault and top-15 in the all-around at Nationals,” Gustafson said in the release.
Said David Granger, who’s coached Gustafson for most of Gustafson’s career: “The biggest thing that sticks out to me is his work ethic. He has always been very driven to succeed. He will study film over and over again trying understand the technique.
“It is very fun to coach an athlete that is as dedicated as Ian.”
Christensen, meanwhile, has placed in multiple state and regional competitions over the years. Most recently, in 2020 she qualified for the Level 10 State Championships but was unable to compete due to cancellation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2021, Christensen placed third in the all-around at the Level 10 State Championships and earned silver medals on vault and balance beam. She then went on to the Region 4 Championships, where she placed third in the all-around in the Junior F session. She finished second on vault with a score of 9.3 and third on uneven bars with a 9.025.
“I can’t even put into words how proud I am of Grace,” coach Lindsey Maier said in the release. “She has worked so hard over the past two years, which is why she was able to qualify for Nationals. She has overcome many injuries and keeps coming back stronger.
“I am so excited for her future in gymnastics. I know she will continue to blossom into an even stronger athlete.”
Patriots swimmer heading to Olympic Trials
Maggie Papanicholas of Arlington Heights, Ill., who swims for the Pleasant Prairie Patriots Swim Team out of the RecPlex, will compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Omaha, Neb., from June 4-7.
Traditionally held every four years, the Olympic Trials are the largest and most prestigious swimming event in the U.S.
“We are extremely proud to have Maggie Papanicholas representing PX3 and the RecPlex at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials,” Papanicholas’ coach and PX3 CEO Steve Frye said in a news release. “This great honor reflects the culmination of all the hard work and dedication she has put into her training.
“Because of that hard work and commitment, Maggie can say she is one of the fastest swimmers in the country and now has the privilege to show everyone what she can do.”
Papanicholas is currently ranked 45th overall nationally in the 100 breaststroke and 30th in the 200 breaststroke.
She will swim in Wave I at the Olympic Trials, as two waves have been created out of safety concerns during the pandemic.