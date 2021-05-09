Scamps sending two athletes to USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic National Championships

“It is very fun to coach an athlete that is as dedicated as Ian.”

Christensen, meanwhile, has placed in multiple state and regional competitions over the years. Most recently, in 2020 she qualified for the Level 10 State Championships but was unable to compete due to cancellation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2021, Christensen placed third in the all-around at the Level 10 State Championships and earned silver medals on vault and balance beam. She then went on to the Region 4 Championships, where she placed third in the all-around in the Junior F session. She finished second on vault with a score of 9.3 and third on uneven bars with a 9.025.

“I can’t even put into words how proud I am of Grace,” coach Lindsey Maier said in the release. “She has worked so hard over the past two years, which is why she was able to qualify for Nationals. She has overcome many injuries and keeps coming back stronger.

“I am so excited for her future in gymnastics. I know she will continue to blossom into an even stronger athlete.”

Patriots swimmer heading to Olympic Trials