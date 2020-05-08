Scary injury can't keep Broesch down

Being on the field with her team and competing at the state tournament both were no longer an option at that point.

“It was pretty upsetting because I know last year was absolutely probably the strongest team I’ve ever played on in my softball career,” she said. “I knew we were probably going to make it to state, and that would be my only chance to really play on that field (Goodman Diamond).

“It’s such an amazing experience (to play at state). Missing out on that was a little upsetting, but I knew I just had to work and get back to it because I had to be strong this season.”

Joins team at state

Bradford won both of its sectional games 10-0 over Muskego and South Milwaukee to advance to state — and the day of the sectional final victory came at the same time Broesch was having surgery.

Getting that news when the surgery was done was the best gift she could have received.

“I was asleep while they were playing it and got the news when I woke up,” she said. “I was all excited because it worked out perfectly where I could go.”

Ruffolo said the first thoughts from the other girls on the team after the sectional final win were to reach out immediately to their fallen teammate.