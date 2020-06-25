Schaap has strong showing in WSGA Match Play

"I'm like, 'Geez, these kids.' ... If there was any impairment that I had, it's hard to keep up with them, because they hit the ball so far."

Of course, Schaap is smarter, right?

"That's just a nice word for saying old," he said with a laugh.

Nevertheless, Schaap advanced out of round-robin play — a new format this year — to move into the round of 16.

In his pod of four golfers for group play, Schaap defeated Polivka (2 and 1), lost to 15-year-old Eli Myers of Northbrook, Ill. (2 and 1) and defeated Rocky Sperka of New Berlin (2 and 1). Schaap, Polivka and Myers all went 2-1 in their pod, but Schaap advanced in a sudden-death playoff.

Schaap, who plays out of Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine and got into the Match Play Championship field out of a qualifier at Morningstar Golf Club in Waukesha, said the new format was appealing to him. In the old one, golfers played elimination matches right away.

Schaap said he hadn't been in match play for about five years, so it was nice to be guaranteed three matches this week.

"It seemed like a great format, where you play three rounds," Schaap said. "You know when you get in you can play three rounds. You can maybe get some momentum, or not."