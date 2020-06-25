Schaap has strong showing in WSGA Match Play

Kenosha native Todd Schaap was reminded early during the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship at The Club at Strawberry Creek this week that he's not going to be one of the younger players in most tournament fields anymore.
But he also reminded everyone that he can still play.
Schaap, 52, made a terrific run in his hometown over the week, reaching Wednesday's quarterfinals before bowing out to Michael Mattas of Streamwood, Ill., just a day short of Thursday's final matches.
"For a guy who's 52, I was pretty happy to get to where I did," said Schaap, a winner of six Men's County Open titles.
In his first match of the week Monday, Schaap was pitted against Muskego's Matt Polivka in group play and learned on the first hole that he'd probably have to win without out-driving his opponents.
"I hit my shot down the fairway — and the first hole is about 450, 460 (yards), or whatever it is — I gunned it, I was 195 (away from the pin). And then Matt drove up to his ball, and I'm like, 'Matt's pretty far up there,'" Schaap said. "I click him (on a distance reader), and he's like 54 yards ahead of me.
"So then the next hole I tee off and I'm about 256 out on a par-5. I hit my 3-wood (second shot) up by the green. And then Matt drives in front of me (in the cart) and I click him. He's 74 yards ahead of me.
"I'm like, 'Geez, these kids.' ... If there was any impairment that I had, it's hard to keep up with them, because they hit the ball so far."
Of course, Schaap is smarter, right?
"That's just a nice word for saying old," he said with a laugh.
Nevertheless, Schaap advanced out of round-robin play — a new format this year — to move into the round of 16.
In his pod of four golfers for group play, Schaap defeated Polivka (2 and 1), lost to 15-year-old Eli Myers of Northbrook, Ill. (2 and 1) and defeated Rocky Sperka of New Berlin (2 and 1). Schaap, Polivka and Myers all went 2-1 in their pod, but Schaap advanced in a sudden-death playoff.
Schaap, who plays out of Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine and got into the Match Play Championship field out of a qualifier at Morningstar Golf Club in Waukesha, said the new format was appealing to him. In the old one, golfers played elimination matches right away.
Schaap said he hadn't been in match play for about five years, so it was nice to be guaranteed three matches this week.
"It seemed like a great format, where you play three rounds," Schaap said. "You know when you get in you can play three rounds. You can maybe get some momentum, or not."
He carried his momentum into the round of 16, where he was seeded 16th but defeated top-seeded Matt Tolan of Eau Claire in 20 holes. Schaap's run was ended in the quarterfinals by the eighth-seeded Mattas, 2 and 1.
"Overall, I played very well for me," Schaap said. "I putted excellent. I had a very good tournament. No, I wasn't expecting a whole heck of a lot. I just wanted to go out and play a tournament."
Schaap does not have exempt status anymore for other tournaments, but he's planning to try to qualify for the WSGA-run Wisconsin Amateur Championship (July 27-30 at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills) and the Wisconsin PGA-run State Open (Aug. 17-19 at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa).
"They're back-to-back qualifying days," Schaap said. "I'm going to try, but I don't know if I'll make them. It's still difficult to get in these things. I was pretty blessed to make this one, and it was a great week for me. I was excited about how I played.
"... If I do (qualify), I do. If I don't, I don't. I've got enough friends to play golf with."
Players with other local connections who competed at Strawberry Creek this week were Travis Engle of Kenosha, Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Steven Sanicki of Menomonee Falls. Sanicki is a sophomore-to-be for the UW-Parkside men's golf team, while Leach will be a redshirt sophomore at Marquette in 2020-21 and has strong family ties to county golf.
Sanicki was knocked out in group play, Engle lost to Kevin O'Regan of Northbrook, Ill., 2 and 1, in the round of 16, and Leach lost to eventual champion Chadd Slutzky of Deer Park, Ill., 5 and 3, in the quarterfinals.
