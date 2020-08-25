SEC schedules released

The Southeast Conference released its fall sports schedules this week.
With the three Racine schools — Case, Park and Horlick — not participating in fall sports this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the conference this fall will consist of five schools, Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Franklin and Oak Creek.
During a Kenosha Unified School Board meeting last week, a motion that passed to resume in-person schooling on Sept. 14 also cleared the way for the start of WIAA fall sports. Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail began practice for “low-risk” sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country) on Monday and will begin practice for “high-risk” sports (football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball) on Sept. 7, which is Labor Day.
Of significant note is that football teams are playing conference-only schedules, so the SEC has been organized into a five-week regular season — each team has a bye week — followed by the conference playoffs.
Here are some dates to mark on the calendar for the upcoming SEC season:
Football
Sept. 25: The season opens on a Friday night with Bradford and Indian Trail both at home. The Hawks host Oak Creek at Jaskwhich Stadium, while the Red Devils host perennial SEC power Franklin at Bradford Stadium. Tremper has a bye.
Oct. 2: Tremper hosts Bradford in the annual crosstown rivalry clash at Ameche Field. It will also be the Trojans’ debut under first-year coach Colin Zalokar.
Oct. 16: Bradford and Indian Trail face each other at Bradford Stadium.
Oct. 23: Indian Trail hosts Tremper at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Oct. 30: The SEC semifinals pit the No. 1 team against the No. 4 team and the No. 2 team against the No. 3 team.
Nov. 6: The semifinal winners face each other for the conference title. The loser of the No. 2 vs. No. 3 semifinal game faces the No. 5 regular-season team in a consolation game.
Cross country
Sept. 4: Bradford and Tremper face each other in a dual meet.
Sept. 11: Tremper and Indian Trail face each other in a dual meet.
Sept. 18: Bradford and Indian Trail face each other in a dual meet.
Oct. 17: The SEC Meet will be held at Grant Park Part in South Milwaukee.
Girls golf
Aug. 27: All five schools compete in the first meet of the season, hosted by Tremper at Bristol Oaks Country Club.
Sept. 24: The SEC Meet will be held at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.
Boys soccer
Sept. 15: Tremper hosts Indian Trail at Ameche Field.
Sept. 17: Indian Trail hosts Tremper at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Sept. 28: Bradford hosts Tremper at Bradford Stadium.
Oct. 1: Tremper hosts Bradford at Ameche Field.
Oct. 12: Indian Trail hosts Bradford at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Oct. 15: Bradford hosts Indian Trail at Bradford Stadium.
Girls swimming
Sept. 10: Tremper hosts Bradford in a dual meet.
Sept. 22: Bradford hosts Indian Trail in a dual meet.
Sept. 29: Indian Trail hosts Tremper in a dual meet at the YMCA Callahan Branch.
Oct. 13: Bradford hosts Tremper in a dual meet.
Oct. 27: Indian Trail hosts Bradford in a dual meet at the YMCA Callahan Branch.
Oct. 29: Tremper hosts Indian Trail in a dual meet.
Girls tennis
Sept. 3: Tremper hosts Bradford in a dual match.
Sept. 17: Bradford hosts Indian Trail in a dual match.
Sept. 24: Indian Trail hosts Tremper in a dual match.
Sept. 29: SEC semifinals pit No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3.
Oct. 1: SEC final and consolation matches will be held.
Boys volleyball
Sept. 15: Tremper hosts Indian Trail.
Sept. 29: Bradford hosts Tremper.
Oct. 2: Tremper hosts Bradford.
Oct. 13: Indian Trail hosts Bradford.
Oct. 15: Bradford hosts Indian Trail.
Girls volleyball
Sept. 15: Indian Trail hosts Tremper.
Sept. 17: Tremper hosts Indian Trail.
Sept. 29: Tremper hosts Bradford.
Oct. 2: Bradford hosts Tremper.
Oct. 13: Bradford hosts Indian Trail.
Oct. 15: Indian Trail hosts Bradford.
Latest images of Kenosha County area football
It’s football season and the Kenosha News would love to see your photos. Some will be considered for publication, and all will go up online. Send your selfies, photos of bands, cheerleaders, crowds and game action to spotlight@kenoshanews.com for a gallery that the News will create each weekend and publish at kenoshanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!