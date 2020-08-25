SEC schedules released

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Southeast Conference released its fall sports schedules this week.

With the three Racine schools — Case, Park and Horlick — not participating in fall sports this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the conference this fall will consist of five schools, Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Franklin and Oak Creek.

During a Kenosha Unified School Board meeting last week, a motion that passed to resume in-person schooling on Sept. 14 also cleared the way for the start of WIAA fall sports. Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail began practice for “low-risk” sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country) on Monday and will begin practice for “high-risk” sports (football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball) on Sept. 7, which is Labor Day.

Of significant note is that football teams are playing conference-only schedules, so the SEC has been organized into a five-week regular season — each team has a bye week — followed by the conference playoffs.

Here are some dates to mark on the calendar for the upcoming SEC season:

Football