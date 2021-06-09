SEC Track and Field Meet: Bradford boys relays, Indian Trail girls relays have big days

The Bradford boys track and field team has been outstanding in relay events this season.

The Southeast Conference Meet was no exception.

The Red Devils won three of the four relays on Tuesday at Bradford Stadium — the event was officially hosted by Indian Trail — and should enter the WIAA Division-1 regional on Monday at Union Grove with plenty of confidence.

On Tuesday, Bradford's 400-meter relay quartet of junior Dilan Williamson, senior Jelani Lawson, sophomore Keany Parks and junior Christian Crump finished first with a time of 43.41 seconds, while the 800 relay team of Crump, Lawson, senior Dan Rossmann and Parks was first in 1:31.48. The 1,600 relay team of Rossmann, Parks, senior Jon Maack and Lawson also won with a time of 3:33.07.

Indian Trail, meanwhile, was second in three of the four relays, as the 400 relay squad of junior Jaylen Olivares, junior Jonathan Murray, junior Zach Hurst and senior Joe Robbins (44.96), the 1,600 relay team of senior Zach Neuman, junior Keegan Meier, freshman Ian Hetrick and Murray (3:35.42) and the 3,200 relay quartet of junior Gabe Islas, junior Nick Fonk, junior Chad Helmke and Neuman (8:36.58) all placed second.

Individually, Indian Trail claimed titles in two events, while Bradford and Tremper each claimed one.