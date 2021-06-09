SEC Track and Field Meet: Bradford boys relays, Indian Trail girls relays have big days

The Bradford boys track and field team has been outstanding in relay events this season.
The Southeast Conference Meet was no exception.
The Red Devils won three of the four relays on Tuesday at Bradford Stadium — the event was officially hosted by Indian Trail — and should enter the WIAA Division-1 regional on Monday at Union Grove with plenty of confidence.
On Tuesday, Bradford's 400-meter relay quartet of junior Dilan Williamson, senior Jelani Lawson, sophomore Keany Parks and junior Christian Crump finished first with a time of 43.41 seconds, while the 800 relay team of Crump, Lawson, senior Dan Rossmann and Parks was first in 1:31.48. The 1,600 relay team of Rossmann, Parks, senior Jon Maack and Lawson also won with a time of 3:33.07.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, was second in three of the four relays, as the 400 relay squad of junior Jaylen Olivares, junior Jonathan Murray, junior Zach Hurst and senior Joe Robbins (44.96), the 1,600 relay team of senior Zach Neuman, junior Keegan Meier, freshman Ian Hetrick and Murray (3:35.42) and the 3,200 relay quartet of junior Gabe Islas, junior Nick Fonk, junior Chad Helmke and Neuman (8:36.58) all placed second.
Individually, Indian Trail claimed titles in two events, while Bradford and Tremper each claimed one.
Meier won the 1,600 (4:40.63) and was also second in the 800 (2:05.42) for the Hawks, while Helmke won the 3,200 in 10:34.58. Tremper senior Tyler Santi won the 400 dash with a time of 52.3, just nipping the 52.42 posted by second-place Indian Trail sophomore Mason Wtorkowski. In the long jump, Parks finished first with a mark of 23 feet, 3.5 inches, which was a top-10 mark in the state this season according to TrackSide Timing, which timed the meet.
In the 100 dash, Crump notched a second-place finish for the Red Devils with a finals time of 11.19, which was a top-50 time in the state this season according to TrackSide Timing. He finished behind Racine Case senior Kobe Brown, who posted a 10.99.
In the triple jump, Murray (41-8) and junior Bryce Wallace (41-1) went 2-3 for the Hawks, Indian Trail senior Jacob Seeger was second in the discus (142-0) and fourth in the shot put (45-1) and Bradford junior Noah Bliss placed third in the 1,600 (4:48).
In the boys team standings, Indian Trail was third among the eight teams with 124 points, Bradford was fourth with 82 and Tremper was eighth with 21. Franklin won the boys team title with 170 points.
Girls
Indian Trail won titles in both hurdles events, as junior Joanne Banaszak was first in the 100 hurdles (17.83) and sophomore Vivian Jones was first in the 300 hurdles (50.44).
The Hawks' 800 relay quartet of sophomore Te'Janiya Watkins, junior Emily Barclay, sophomore Alissa Taylor and junior Heaven Williams also won with a time of 1:47.62, while the same quartet finished second in the 400 relay with a time of 50.62.
Williams (13.21) and Barclay (27.36) also both finished third in the 100 dash and 200 dash, respectively, Tremper junior Jayden Ingram was third in the 1,600 (5:49.78), Indian Trail sophomore Tiara Murray was third in both the long jump (15-11) and the triple jump (33-3.5) and Indian Trail junior Macey Gandee placed second in the discus (101-1) and third in the shot put (30-7).
Sophomore Azuri Lawson was fifth in the 100 dash (13.42) for Bradford's top individual finish.
In the girls team standings, Indian Trail finished third with 142.5 points, Tremper was fifth with 19 and Bradford was eighth with 11. Oak Creek won the girls team title with 226 points.
In the wheelchair events, Indian Trail junior Josh Jundt won the boys shot put, 100, 400 and 800, while Indian Trail junior Emma Jundt won the girls 100, 400 and 800.