Second-year manager Porcaro optimistic about 2021 roster as Kingfish season begins

Constructing a Northwoods League roster requires a fluid approach.
But second-year Kenosha Kingfish manager Mike Porcaro, who was primarily in charge of putting together this season’s roster, tries to piece together as much permanency as he can for a summer collegiate team.
Yes, players will always come and go, especially early in the season, when some of them are still making postseason runs with their college teams. Pitchers will be shut down due to innings limits imposed by college coaches, players will be lost to injury and some may even just decide they want to go back home before the rigorous NWL schedule is over.
Despite all those factors, there’s still one central quality that Porcaro — whose team begins its 2021 season at 1:05 p.m. Monday against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field — looks for when he’s seeking players.
“I want the kids that really want to play every day,” Porcaro said in a phone interview Thursday from Dayton, Ohio, where he was helping the UW-Milwaukee baseball team in the Horizon League Tournament as a volunteer assistant coach.
That’s why Porcaro said he prefers to avoid signing temporary players as much as possible, though it’s unavoidable that some will be needed.
NWL rosters are allowed 35 full-time players and 10 temp players to start the season. The temp players must be with the team for at least 10 days, and they cannot stay beyond the first half of the season unless they’re signed to a full-time contract.
“I didn’t start signing temp guys until the last two weeks here, just because you’re trying to figure out — out of your full-time guys — which of them are going to be stuck at (NCAA) regionals or conference tournaments or will be getting in late,” Porcaro said. “I’ve been kind of figuring that out the past two weeks and then figuring out what my needs are.”
As far as what strengths and skills to look for when constructing a summer roster, it takes a lot of guesswork, since NWL coaches, general managers and owners don’t exactly see the players they’re bringing in for the summer every day. Porcaro, who took over the reigns as the Kingfish manager last season after longtime big-leaguer and 1969 World Series champion Duffy Dyer managed the team for its first six campaigns, said he relies on his network of college coaches to help him evaluate players.
“I just kind of rely on the coaches that I know,” Porcaro said. “Now that I have one year in the league and kind of made some relationships with some coaches and the guys that they sent me, I kind of trust them a little bit.
“I try to have a blend of speed and power. I don’t want to be too one-dimensional. I just trust the coaches that are sending me good guys every year.”
Familiar faces
Having been a standout baseball player at Burlington High School before playing at UW-Milwaukee, where he graduated from in 2015, Porcaro is familiar with local baseball talent.
So fans at Simmons Field this summer should see some faces they know.
“It’s an area I’m familiar with, so I kind of know the talent that’s coming from the southeast part of the state,” Porcaro said of signing local players, who typically don’t have to live with a host family like players not from the area.
“If I know a kid’s a good player from our area, I try to get him. One, it’s easy. Typically they’re living at home. Two, people might know them, so it’s good for the fans to see a familiar name.”
Josh Leslie, a 2018 Central graduate who was a standout shortstop with the Falcons, is on the Kingfish roster this season after recently completing his sophomore season at Mesa Community College in Arizona. According to the Kingfish roster, Leslie will next play at NCAA Division I McNeese State in Lake Charles, La.
Though Leslie is beginning this summer as a temp player, Porcaro said he could eventually become a full-timer.
“I have a good feeling about him, that he’ll be with us more than just those 10 days,” Porcaro said. “I’m excited about him.”
Also on the roster is pitcher Trent Turzenski, a 6-foot-7 right-hander who was a freshman with the Burlington baseball program in 2016 when the Demons won the WIAA Division-1 state title then subsequently helped lead them to three more consecutive State Tournament appearances from 2017-19.
Turzenski just finished his freshman season at NCAA Division I Valparaiso (Ind.). Porcaro said Turzenski is on an innings limit, however, and will be with the Kingfish for the first half of the season only. Turzenski made three appearances with the team last summer during the Kenosha Series.
Speaking of last summer, Porcaro said he tried to bring as many players back from the 2020 Kenosha Series roster as he could, as long as they were interested in coming back.
According to the roster posted online as of the weekend, and cross-referenced with 2020 stats, the Kingfish will begin this season with nine players who played at least a game with last year’s team.
Three of those, catcher Marc Filia (UC San Diego), first baseman Justin Janas (Illinois) and catcher George Rosales (Farleigh Dickinson), saw a lot of playing time last season, so fans should recognize those names.
Additionally, also listed on this year’s roster are catcher Luke Stephenson of Xavier, who played with the Kingfish in 2019, and pitcher Brady Kais of Columbus State, who played with them in 2018.
“Last year, we were pretty young with our roster, and I liked a ton of them,” Porcaro said. “We had a great chemistry as a team. It was a fun summer, even though it wasn’t the full Northwoods experience. Right after the season, I already started reaching out to some of them that I’d be interested in coming back.
“... I think that’s a good thing, because they had the option to go somewhere else and chose to come back. I think it just speaks to the Kingfish organization and what we’ve got going on. They enjoy it in Kenosha and living with their host families and all that stuff.”
The full experience
While everyone was grateful last summer to have the 26-game Kenosha Series against the K-Town Bobbers, created for 2020 only, it definitely wasn’t the full NWL experience.
That’s back this season, as teams will play the full 72-game schedule, with only two off-days, a three-day All-Star Break and the one-day Major League Dreams Showcase built in.
Porcaro played in the NWL with the Eau Claire Express in 2013 and 2014, so he knows how valuable the full experience can be.
“That’s the coolest thing about the Northwoods, is being able to travel around and kind of get a pro experience, busing from town to town and playing different teams and hearing different stadiums, play against different players from across the country,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.
“Last year was not the true experience at all, but at least we got something in.”
And for Porcaro, it was just valuable to get a season of experience as an NWL manager under his belt.
“I was new last year, so I didn’t necessarily know all the process of everything on a gameday,” he said. “Now I’m familiar with some of the people that work (at Simmons Field), familiar with the umpires, so all that stuff kind of helps. It definitely makes me feel a little bit more prepared going into this (season).”
Schedule notes
Here are some notes from the 2021 Kingfish schedule:
The Kingfish are in the NWL’s Great Lakes East Division, along with the Battle Creek (Mich.) Bombers, Kalamazoo (Mich.) Growlers, Kokomo (Ind.) Jackrabbits, Rockford (Ill.) Rivets and Traverse City (Mich.) Pit Spitters. The Kingfish will play 60 of their 72 games against those five opponents. The other 12 will be four each, two home and two away, against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Madison Mallards and Green Bay Booyah of the Great Lakes West Division.
The Kingfish have two scheduled doubleheaders, June 24 at Battle Creek and July 15 at home against Kokomo.
The two scheduled off days are June 16 and July 18.
The All-Star Break is July 19-21.
The Major League Dreams Showcase is Aug. 3.
The Kingfish have two six-game road trips. One is from June 21-25 at Traverse City and Battle Creek, including a doubleheader. The other is from Aug. 5-10 at Kalamazoo and Kokomo.
The Kingfish have two six-game homestands. One is from July 14-18 against Kokomo and Battle Creek, including a doubleheader. The other is from July 29-Aug. 4, which will be broken up by the Major League Dreams Showcase.
The final regular-season home game is Aug. 12 against Rockford.
The Kingfish end their regular season with two games at Rockford from Aug. 13-14.
Legends Weekend is scheduled for Aug. 27-28 at the Kenosha harbor and Simmons Field.
