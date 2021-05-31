Second-year manager Porcaro optimistic about 2021 roster as Kingfish season begins

“I didn’t start signing temp guys until the last two weeks here, just because you’re trying to figure out — out of your full-time guys — which of them are going to be stuck at (NCAA) regionals or conference tournaments or will be getting in late,” Porcaro said. “I’ve been kind of figuring that out the past two weeks and then figuring out what my needs are.”

As far as what strengths and skills to look for when constructing a summer roster, it takes a lot of guesswork, since NWL coaches, general managers and owners don’t exactly see the players they’re bringing in for the summer every day. Porcaro, who took over the reigns as the Kingfish manager last season after longtime big-leaguer and 1969 World Series champion Duffy Dyer managed the team for its first six campaigns, said he relies on his network of college coaches to help him evaluate players.

“I just kind of rely on the coaches that I know,” Porcaro said. “Now that I have one year in the league and kind of made some relationships with some coaches and the guys that they sent me, I kind of trust them a little bit.

“I try to have a blend of speed and power. I don’t want to be too one-dimensional. I just trust the coaches that are sending me good guys every year.”

