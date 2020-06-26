Seminole Sports hosting baseball and softball tourneys

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baseball and softball diamonds around the country are seeing much less traffic this year than they do during normal summers.

But there’s live action if you know where to look, and some of that is right here in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.

Seminole Sports, an organization that’s hosted baseball and softball tournaments since 1994, is putting on tournaments all summer at CYC Park and the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex. The first of those was last weekend, with 72 baseball teams competing at the RecPlex in the Dad’s Classic and 58 softball teams competing at CYC Park in the Kenosha Father’s Day Classic.

They’ll be at it again this weekend when 72 baseball teams once again descend on the RecPlex for the Wisconsin Slugfest and 56 softball teams will be in action at CYC Park for the Wisconsin Bash. Games at both locations run from Friday to Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Bob Suvada, general manager of Seminole Sports, said the organization is seeing a high number of entrants this year, as players are eager to compete during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.