Seminole Sports hosting baseball and softball tourneys

Baseball and softball diamonds around the country are seeing much less traffic this year than they do during normal summers.
But there’s live action if you know where to look, and some of that is right here in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.
Seminole Sports, an organization that’s hosted baseball and softball tournaments since 1994, is putting on tournaments all summer at CYC Park and the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex. The first of those was last weekend, with 72 baseball teams competing at the RecPlex in the Dad’s Classic and 58 softball teams competing at CYC Park in the Kenosha Father’s Day Classic.
They’ll be at it again this weekend when 72 baseball teams once again descend on the RecPlex for the Wisconsin Slugfest and 56 softball teams will be in action at CYC Park for the Wisconsin Bash. Games at both locations run from Friday to Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Bob Suvada, general manager of Seminole Sports, said the organization is seeing a high number of entrants this year, as players are eager to compete during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It almost seems like it’s more than we can handle, to tell you the truth,” Suvada said. “But that’s a nice problem to have. The kids are real excited. They haven’t had an opportunity to get out there. Probably 85 percent of the teams (last weekend), it was their first outing, so they were very excited to be playing baseball and (softball).”
Seminole Sports began operations in 1994 with one tournament in Schaumburg, Ill. It’s grown and added tournaments since and this year is up to 80 total tournaments between baseball and softball. Last year, the organization had more than 2,100 teams compete at its events.
But until this year, Seminole Sports has kept its events in Illinois. They moved up to Wisconsin this summer, mostly to Kenosha County. All together in 2020, seven baseball tournaments were scheduled for the RecPlex, with one baseball tournament and seven softball tournaments scheduled for CYC Park.
There are also events scheduled for Madison and Watertown.
“This is the first year we’ve been up in Wisconsin, and I’ll tell you, we’re going to spend a lot more time up there next year,” Suvada said. “The people are great. We put a lot of people in hotel rooms, and that makes you money, and it makes us money. So we’re very happy.”
Suvada said the organization has about 2,500 teams in its database from around the country, many of which return to tournaments each summer. Interested participants can visit seminole-sports.com for more information.
