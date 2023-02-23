Due to weather in our area, your delivery of the Kenosha News may be impacted. Read today’s edition online at www.kenoshanews.com.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — It was a major test against one of the better teams in the state.
The Badgers secured two commitments from tight ends. Here is why an Illinois native believes they can be a great tandem.
Seven Kenosha County high school wrestlers advanced to state after Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 Burlington Sectional.
A TikTok sensation? Local baseball star 13-year-old Smet-Cooper goes viral with 6 million views of Little League no-hitter
KENOSHA — Do you remember a kid named Benjamin Smet-Cooper?
The Badgers host Iowa while on a run of close games. Here's broadcast information, potential starting lineups and things to know about Wednesd…