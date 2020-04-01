Seven players land on All-County Boys Basketball first team

Coach’s comment: “I am extremely proud of Andrew in receiving this honor,” St. Joseph coach Brandon Morris said. “Knowing Andrew to be a gym rat and the amount of hours, days and weeks he commits to getting better not just on the court but in the weight room — because that is a part of his success so far — confirms hard work, dedication and commitment does pay off. First-team All-County as a sophomore in what I would consider a fully-loaded pool of high school basketball players, again, speaks to his work ethic and also his teammates. ... I would say he has the right guidance at home in his older brother, older sister, his mom, Vicki Alia, and his dad, Gino Alia. ... I would also say (thanks to) any coaches that came before Andrew’s high school coaching staff, because I personally feel those are some of the most influential people on a player’s next-level success. For that I am grateful for all those people. ... Our coaching staff and our St. Joe’s family are all very proud of Andrew for receiving this honor.”