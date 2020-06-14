Seven seniors strong: Lancers reflect on what could've been

“The loss wasn’t as devastating, just knowing, ‘Oh, we still have senior year. We know what we’re capable of, we know what the (Metro Classic) Conference is going to look like.’”

Senior Stella Harrington, a team captain with Alia, said the expectations were high.

“We were all looking forward to the season so much, because we had such a strong team coming in,” Harrington said. “We were gaining some new freshmen who have been playing together for a while, and we just had a really strong team this year.

“So we had expectations of maybe going to state again and winning it all.”

That came to a screeching halt on March 12, when the WIAA announced that the boys and girls basketball seasons — in their sectional finals and State Tournament, respectively — had been cancelled. In the process, the start of the spring sports season was delayed.

Like players all over the state, the Lancers stayed ready for the start of some type of season. On April 21, however, the worst fears were confirmed when the WIAA cancelled spring sports for the rest of 2020.