Shoreland falls to St. Catherine's

Despite being riddled with positive COVID tests and the constant travel, St. Catherine's seems to have put the same quality product on the field that it usually does.

“I’m so honored to be playing here,” said Miller, in his 17th season leading the Angels. “They graciously honored our seniors (and) allowed us to wear our black jerseys. This was the second time this year (wearing the dark jerseys), since we didn’t have any home games.

"I’m proud to know Coach Huebner. He’s not just a coach on the other side, he’s a friend. I’ve known him for a long time now, and I’m just glad that we were able to get a game in here.”

As for the contest itself, it was much of the same from the last four meetings, which St. Catherine's won by an average of 46.8 points per game. But Miller said this one wasn’t quite as easy as it appeared.

“Shoreland up front (was) shifting a little bit. We weren’t figuring that out right away,” said Miller, whose team nevertheless seized a 22-7 halftime lead by outgaining the Pacers 201-80 before the intermission. “Once we got to halftime, we kind of settled the boys down and said, ‘Look, this is what’s happening. This is how we need to block it.’ Then you saw these guys play better.”