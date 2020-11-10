 Skip to main content
Shoreland forfeits playoff football game
High school football

Shoreland forfeits playoff football game

The Shoreland Lutheran football team will not be participating in the WIAA football playoffs on Friday.

According to a tweet from WisSports.net general manager/football editor Travis Wilson on Monday, the fourth-seeded Pacers had to forfeit their Division-4 Level 1 matchup Friday at top-ranked and top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran due to a significant quantity of players having to quarantine because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

Wilson also tweeted that Shoreland is hoping to play next week, the last possible week teams can play this season.

As of noon Tuesday, four other county teams were still on for Level 1 postseason play.

Top-seeded Bradford hosts fourth-seeded Oak Creek and fourth-seeded Indian Trail plays at top-seeded Mukwonago in Division-1, while second-seeded St. Joseph hosts third-seeded Christian Life at Jaskwhich Stadium in Division-5.

All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Also of note to area football fans, second-seeded Burlington forfeited its Division-1 Level 1 game against third-seeded Brookfield Central and second-seeded Franklin forfeited its Division-1 Level 1 game against third-seeded Menomonee Falls.

The Demons were ranked No. 8 in last week's Division-2 state coaches poll, while the Sabers were ranked No. 2 in Division-1.

