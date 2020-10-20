Shoreland girls win cross country subsectional

The Shoreland Lutheran girls cross country team won a WIAA Division-2 subsectional Monday, hosted by University School at Tendick Park in Ozaukee, to advance to sectionals.
In a new postseason format this year designed to spread out the field due to COVID-19 concerns, subsectionals were added this week in order to have less teams at sectionals. The top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to sectionals.
With 27 points, the Shoreland girls finished ahead of second-place Greendale Martin Luther (34) and third-place St. Thomas More (59) to move on to the Division-2 sectional hosted by Deerfield on Saturday.
From there, the top two teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to the State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 31 at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
On Monday, Shoreland senior Kyrie Patterson ran to a fourth-place finish overall in 21 minutes, 54.13 seconds to lead the Pacers.
Freshman Belle Zarling finished seventh in 22:18.23, senior Lydia Zarling was ninth in 22:45.93, sophomore Abbie Lange placed 11th in 23:35.99 and junior Ella Van Buren finished 13th in 24:30.29.
Martin Luther junior Sophie Moravec was the top girls finisher with a time of 19:42.25.
In the boys field, Shoreland notched 110 points to finish fifth.
Scoring for the Pacers, who didn't qualify any individuals for sectionals, were sophomore Angel Ayala (17th, 19:48.57), freshman Asher Patterson (18th, 19:54.36), sophomore Andy Duff (30th, 21:20.12), junior Noah Moore (36th, 22:04.34) and freshman Tyler Bunkleman (42nd, 24:55.46).
University School junior Drew Stephens was the top boys finisher in 16:36.53, while University School and Brookfield Academy were one-two in the team standings to advance to sectionals.
