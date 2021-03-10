Shoreland grad Koker earns second-team All-MAC honors at Northern Illinois

Anyone who watched her rack up bucket after bucket during her stellar career at Shoreland Lutheran probably expected Chelby Koker to become a prolific scorer in college, too.
She's lived up to the billing.
Koker, a sophomore guard at NCAA Division I Northern Illinois, received second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors when the women's basketball teams were announced Tuesday.
Koker entered Northern Illinois after an illustrious career with the Pacers in which she scored 2,449 points, a county record for boys or girls. She's the only player in county history — again, boys or girls — to surpass the 2,000-point mark.
Koker had a solid freshman season with the Huskies, averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds after playing in all 30 of NIU's games, including three starts.
But she's really taken flight during her sophomore season.
Entering this week's MAC Tournament, Koker led the Huskies in scoring with 21 points per game and assists with 3.8 per game, which ranked fifth and tied for seventh in the MAC, respectively. She led the conference with a free-throw percentage of 88.9 (120-of-135), which also ranked 14th in the country. Additionally, she was 10th in the MAC in field-goal percentage at 44.1 (156-of-354) and ninth in 3-point percentage at 38 (52-of-137).
Koker scored in double figures in all 23 of the Huskies' regular-season games and led them in scoring 19 times. She scored at least 20 points in a game 13 times entering the conference tournament, including a career-high 34 in NIU's win at Ball State on Feb. 8.
"Chelby has worked extremely hard this year to elevate her game," NIU coach Lisa Carlsen said in a news release. "After her freshman year, she had a great understanding as to what it takes to be an elite guard in this league. She not only is a great scorer, but she leads us in many statistical categories and is a great leader on the floor.
"I can't wait to see where her career takes her and where she takes us as she continues to get better and better."
The Huskies finished 12-11 during the regular season and received the No. 7 seed in the MAC Tournament, which is being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. NIU played second-seeded Central Michigan on Wednesday afternoon in the quarterfinals. That game ended after press time for Thursday's edition of the News.