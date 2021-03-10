Shoreland grad Koker earns second-team All-MAC honors at Northern Illinois

Koker scored in double figures in all 23 of the Huskies' regular-season games and led them in scoring 19 times. She scored at least 20 points in a game 13 times entering the conference tournament, including a career-high 34 in NIU's win at Ball State on Feb. 8.

"Chelby has worked extremely hard this year to elevate her game," NIU coach Lisa Carlsen said in a news release. "After her freshman year, she had a great understanding as to what it takes to be an elite guard in this league. She not only is a great scorer, but she leads us in many statistical categories and is a great leader on the floor.

"I can't wait to see where her career takes her and where she takes us as she continues to get better and better."

The Huskies finished 12-11 during the regular season and received the No. 7 seed in the MAC Tournament, which is being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. NIU played second-seeded Central Michigan on Wednesday afternoon in the quarterfinals. That game ended after press time for Thursday's edition of the News.

