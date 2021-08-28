Shoreland Lutheran football team blanked by old rival Burlington Catholic Central

SOMERS — When the assistant coaches aren’t thrilled about giving up a box score, you know it was a tough night.

The Shoreland Lutheran football assistant coaches mentioned a laundry list of tackling, taking care of the ball, scoring — all things the Pacers didn’t do Friday night in a 20-0 non-conference shutout loss to visiting Burlington Catholic Central.

Two friendly rivals from the former Metro Classic Conference, the Hilltoppers kept the Pacers on the schedule after moving to the Midwest Classic Conference with the smaller schools from the old Metro Classic.

The Pacers, meanwhile, stayed put and are now the second-smallest squad in the Metro Classic.

Shoreland, which dropped to 0-2 on the season, couldn’t get anything going all night Friday. The Pacers had a punt blocked and two turnovers, one of which led to a BCC score.

Catholic Central, which is now 2-0, scored on short runs from three different players in the first, second and third quarters, while Shoreland was only able to muster nine first downs.

Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich, now in his 30th season, gets the most out of his kids.