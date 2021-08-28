Shoreland Lutheran football team blanked by old rival Burlington Catholic Central

SOMERS — When the assistant coaches aren’t thrilled about giving up a box score, you know it was a tough night.
The Shoreland Lutheran football assistant coaches mentioned a laundry list of tackling, taking care of the ball, scoring — all things the Pacers didn’t do Friday night in a 20-0 non-conference shutout loss to visiting Burlington Catholic Central.
Two friendly rivals from the former Metro Classic Conference, the Hilltoppers kept the Pacers on the schedule after moving to the Midwest Classic Conference with the smaller schools from the old Metro Classic.
The Pacers, meanwhile, stayed put and are now the second-smallest squad in the Metro Classic.
Shoreland, which dropped to 0-2 on the season, couldn’t get anything going all night Friday. The Pacers had a punt blocked and two turnovers, one of which led to a BCC score.
Catholic Central, which is now 2-0, scored on short runs from three different players in the first, second and third quarters, while Shoreland was only able to muster nine first downs.
Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich, now in his 30th season, gets the most out of his kids.
“It’s a fun rivalry we’ve had a long time,” Huebner said. “We really appreciate the opportunity to play them. Tom always does a great job of getting his guys ready to go.
“We struggled with ball security, struggled with some snaps. When you run triple-option and when you’re not on point and mesh, stuff doesn’t work. There were too many broken plays. We’d have a good play, then the next play we’d fumble the snap and lose yards.”
Aldrich said the Hilltoppers battled Friday night and credited Shoreland for doing the same.
“You have to give Shoreland a lot of credit,” Aldrich said. “Nothing came easy. They stopped us at the 1-yard line and forced a turnover on downs. It was a well-played game by both teams.”
Pacers hold Robson in check
Catholic Central senior quarterback Max Robson continued his mastery of the veer-option running attack, but the Pacers held him to 44 yards rushing after he broke out for 272 last week.
Robson also completed 3-of-4 passes for 45 yards, 34 of which went to Cal Miles.
“They knew to shut me down, and everyone else stepped up big time,” Robson said.
For Miles, it was about battling.
“There were times they got close, but we had huge plays, huge strips and a huge interception, and we just stopped them,” Miles said.
Shoreland was was outgained overall, 189-146.
Senior Nolan Cipov led the Pacers with 47 rushing yards on five carries, while senior Tyler Rouse caught six balls for 52 yards.
Shoreland started junior Will Craig at quarterback, and he went 5-for-10 for 40 yards before being relieved by senior Jared Babiak, who tossed an interception in his four pass attempts.
Huebner said St. Joseph, who Shoreland lost to in Week 1, and Catholic Central were two tough non-conference opponents. The Metro Classic schedule won’t get any easier, as the Pacers open conference play on Friday night by hosting St. Thomas More.
“We have to continue to get better,” Huebner said. “We want a 'Run to Win' culture. It’s an effort thing. We want to focus on the process and how we do things. It doesn’t mean you win on the scoreboard every weekend, but the ‘how’ is important.
“Success means they gave their best effort, and they can be happy with that.”
BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 20, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0
Catholic Central;7;7;6;0;—;20
Shoreland;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
BCC—Wyatt Riehle 6 run (Christian Pedone kick), 6:06.
Second Quarter
BCC—Tai Loughrin 1 run (Pedone kick), 4:31.
Third Quarter
BCC—Max Robson 9 run (kick failed), 8:20.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
TEAM STATS
BCC;SL
First downs;13;9
Rushes-yards;32-122;31-93
Comp.-Att.-Int.;3-4-0;7-14-1
Passing yards;45;53
Punts-avg.;1-51.0;3-22.7
Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-1
Penalties-yards;2-15;1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Catholic Central: Robson 13-44, Henry Amborn 6-37, Loughrin 5-22, Kaden Kayser 3-10, Riehle 5-9. Shoreland: Nolan Cipov 5-47, Joseph Kayon 6-37, Jared Babiak 12-19, Kamare Evans 1-2, Will Craig 6-(minus-9), Team 1-(minus-3).
PASSING—Catholic Central: Robson 3-4-0 45. Shoreland: Craig 5-10-0 40, Babiak 2-4-1 13.
RECEIVING—Catholic Central: Cal Miles 2-34, Evan Krien 1-11. Shoreland: Tyler Rouse 6-52, Ryan Strutz 1-1.