Shoreland's Smith and Tremper's Clements named Holy Rosary Outstanding Athletes of the Year

Sawyer Smith of Shoreland Lutheran and Brooke Clements of Tremper didn't just play multiple sports for their respective schools.

They excelled in them.

For that reason, Smith and Clements were named the Holy Rosary Sports Night Outstanding Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively, when the Sports Night Committee met Saturday morning to select the award recipients. The duo will also receive the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/DeSimone Scholarship as the would-be guests of honor at the annual Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet.

This year's event, which was to the the 68th annual, was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The naming of the Outstanding Male and Female Athletes was delayed, but on Saturday the committee chose Smith and Clements to be honored, even though there will be no banquet.

They're certainly deserving of the award, which honors high school seniors for their classroom and extracurricular achievements in addition to their athletic accomplishments.

Smith a standout

A three-sport standout for the Pacers in football, boys basketball and baseball, Smith is certainly one of the most talented athletes to ever roam the halls at Shoreland.