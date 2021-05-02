Shoreland's Smith and Tremper's Clements named Holy Rosary Outstanding Athletes of the Year

Sawyer Smith of Shoreland Lutheran and Brooke Clements of Tremper didn't just play multiple sports for their respective schools.
They excelled in them.
For that reason, Smith and Clements were named the Holy Rosary Sports Night Outstanding Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively, when the Sports Night Committee met Saturday morning to select the award recipients. The duo will also receive the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/DeSimone Scholarship as the would-be guests of honor at the annual Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet.
This year's event, which was to the the 68th annual, was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The naming of the Outstanding Male and Female Athletes was delayed, but on Saturday the committee chose Smith and Clements to be honored, even though there will be no banquet.
They're certainly deserving of the award, which honors high school seniors for their classroom and extracurricular achievements in addition to their athletic accomplishments.
Smith a standout
A three-sport standout for the Pacers in football, boys basketball and baseball, Smith is certainly one of the most talented athletes to ever roam the halls at Shoreland.
He started at quarterback in the difficult Metro Classic Conference and was the team's kicker in the fall, earning first-team All-County accolades. He was then one of the top scorers on the basketball court in one of the most talent-laden conferences in the state, surpassing 1,000 career points and garnering first-team All-County honors in that sport, too.
But Smith's best sport is baseball, where he's back on the field for the Pacers this year after last year's season was wiped out due to the pandemic. Smith has committed to play baseball at NCAA Division II St. Cloud State in Minnesota.
Smith is also involved in numerous extracurricular activities and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Highly decorated
Clements, meanwhile, will leave Tremper as one of the most decorated athletes in school history.
She played on the girls volleyball, girls basketball and girls soccer teams throughout her career for the Trojans and this fall kicked for the football team. She will earn 13 varsity letters by the time her high school career is over.
Clements was a captain on Tremper's girls volleyball team in the fall and also went 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts and handled all kickoff duties for the football team. She then transitioned to girls basketball, where she was a second-team All-County selection.
But Clements' best sport is soccer, where she's back on the pitch after last season was cancelled due to the pandemic. As a sophomore in 2019, Clements led the Trojans in scoring.
A National Honor Society member, an accomplished violinist and a member of various extracurricular organizations, Clements produced a unique moment in the fall when she accepted her Homecoming Queen crown while wearing her football uniform.
An in-depth feature on both Smith and Clements will appear in the News at a later date.
They were chosen among a group of male and female nominees from each school in the county that all had impressive resumes.
The other male nominees were Brock Lampe (Bradford), Vincent Bennage (Tremper), Clayton Bishop (Indian Trail), Javis Pinter (Christian Life), Caden Mulhollon (Wilmot), Jacob Seward (Central) and Max McCarville (St. Joseph).
The other female nominees were Jadyn Pye (Wilmot), Isabella Bratzke (Indian Trail), Yasmine Van De Water (Shoreland), Chloe Garofalo (Bradford), Emily Asmann (Christian Life), Emily Wermeling (Central) and Sydney Antonneau (St. Joseph).
The selection committee was composed of former KUSD Coordinator of Athletics Scott Lindgren, Pete Serzant of WLIP AM-1050, Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson, local sports personality Larry Rightler, former Kenosha News managing editor Mike Larsen, former UW-Parkside women's basketball coach and 1996 Female Athlete of the Year Jenny Kenesie, Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart, Carthage women's volleyball coach Leanne Ulmer, former Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha Athletic Director Steve Milkie and Wind Point Prairie Athletic Director and boys basketball coach Jason Atanasoff.