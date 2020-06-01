Sidney Cooks the Kenosha Girls Basketball Player of the Decade

Honors: If you were to compile a Mount Rushmore of Kenosha high school athletes for their dominance in one sport, the 6-foot-4 Cooks would certainly be in the conversation. ... Among many prep honors, joined Tremper great Lindsey Sebetic as a four-time first-team All-County selection — Shoreland's Chelby Koker later joined that list — and was the fourth freshman to be named first-team All-County in 2013-14. ... Became the first McDonald's All-American in county history — she scored nine points in the 2017 girls game — and just the third girls player in state history to secure the honor. ... Played in numerous showcase events and won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. ... Broke the girls county career scoring record with 1,920 points — since surpassed by Koker — and also grabbed over 1,000 career rebounds with 1,095. ... Scored 20 or more points 50 times, 30 or more 16 times and 40 or more twice, including a career-high 46 vs. Racine Case on 2-15-17. ... Ranked third in the state in scoring (27.6 points per game) and 13th in rebounding (13.3 per game) during senior season of 2016-17. ... Totaled 10 or more rebounds 64 times, including career-high 23 vs. Whitefish Bay Dominican on 2-3-17, and blocked 342 shots ... Recorded three triple-doubles, one each in freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. ... Despite facing almost exclusively box-and-one defenses, averaged 27.2 points in 10 postseason games between junior and senior seasons. ... Lancers went 83-19 (.814 winning percentage) during her four years, including a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish in 2015-16, joining Central (then Salem) in 1984 as the only girls teams in county history to reach the WIAA State Tournament. ... Coveted by just about every NCAA Division I school, chose to play in the Big Ten at Michigan State, where she averaged 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game as a freshman and averaged 9.5 points per game with a team-high 32 blocks as a sophomore. Transferred to Mississippi State after sophomore season and will be eligible to play in 2020-21 after redshirting in 2019-20. ... Helped Team USA win silver at World University Games in summer 2019.