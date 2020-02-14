Sign stealing scandal won't go away

If you’re like me you’re probably sick of hearing about the sign stealing scandal in Major League Baseball.

I lamented about the alleged baseball scandal, started early on by former Brewers and Astros pitcher Mike Fiers’ big mouth, followed by electronic cheating from the media room behind the Houston Astros’ dugout.

Yes, it has even come down to banging on garbage cans to tip pitches.

We’ve heard about several field managers/coaches and a general manager get suspended by Major League Baseball and consequently let go by their teams.

My goodness! They’ve been cheating in baseball since about 1840! That’s part of the beauty of baseball. It’s that competitive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Now these things aren’t taught at the Little League and Junior League levels and with good reason.

At least the kids are taught the right way. Or at least they should be until there is money involved.

Major League managers, coaches and players are paid big bucks to win. I should add, in some cases, at all costs. Any edge you can gain is worth the risk.