Sign stealing scandal won't go away

If you’re like me you’re probably sick of hearing about the sign stealing scandal in Major League Baseball.
I lamented about the alleged baseball scandal, started early on by former Brewers and Astros pitcher Mike Fiers’ big mouth, followed by electronic cheating from the media room behind the Houston Astros’ dugout.
Yes, it has even come down to banging on garbage cans to tip pitches.
We’ve heard about several field managers/coaches and a general manager get suspended by Major League Baseball and consequently let go by their teams.
My goodness! They’ve been cheating in baseball since about 1840! That’s part of the beauty of baseball. It’s that competitive.
Now these things aren’t taught at the Little League and Junior League levels and with good reason.
At least the kids are taught the right way. Or at least they should be until there is money involved.
Major League managers, coaches and players are paid big bucks to win. I should add, in some cases, at all costs. Any edge you can gain is worth the risk.
As one baseball person once said a long time ago “It’s not cheating unless you’re caught.” I will wager a bag of peanuts there is some sort of cheating on every team.
Heck, if almost every team is doing it why not us, some will ask? Are we dumb enough to not wedge our way into glory?
Pitchers and catchers across the Major Leagues began reporting to spring training this week. Up until today no players have been identified or disciplined for some sort of cheating.
If you’re caught cheating you deserve what you get so your reasons and methods better be that compelling.
Randy Donais is a former Kenosha News sportswriter, who worked for the newspaper from 1979 to 1997.