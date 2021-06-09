SLC Track and Field Meet: Central's Topercer wins 3 boys events, Central's Anderson wins 2 girls events

Central junior Bryan Topercer had quite a day Tuesday in the Southern Lakes Conference Track and Field Meet.

Topercer won three individual boys events and helped the Falcons to a second-place finish in the boys team standings in a meet they hosted at Central.

Topercer won all three dashes, claiming first place in the 100 dash with a time of 11.2 seconds, the 200 dash with a time of 22.54 and the 400 dash with a time of 49.82.

To make things more impressive, it's not like Topercer's three wins were the product of taking advantage of slower heats. His time in the 400 dash was a top-10 time in the state for the event this season according to TrackSide Timing, which timed the meet, while his 200 dash time ranked in the top 25 and his 100 dash time ranked in the top 50.

With Topercer leading the way, Central tallied 140 points in the boys team standings to place second in the eight-team meet, behind only Lake Geneva Badger's 153 points.