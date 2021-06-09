SLC Track and Field Meet: Central's Topercer wins 3 boys events, Central's Anderson wins 2 girls events

Central junior Bryan Topercer had quite a day Tuesday in the Southern Lakes Conference Track and Field Meet.
Topercer won three individual boys events and helped the Falcons to a second-place finish in the boys team standings in a meet they hosted at Central.
Topercer won all three dashes, claiming first place in the 100 dash with a time of 11.2 seconds, the 200 dash with a time of 22.54 and the 400 dash with a time of 49.82.
To make things more impressive, it's not like Topercer's three wins were the product of taking advantage of slower heats. His time in the 400 dash was a top-10 time in the state for the event this season according to TrackSide Timing, which timed the meet, while his 200 dash time ranked in the top 25 and his 100 dash time ranked in the top 50.
With Topercer leading the way, Central tallied 140 points in the boys team standings to place second in the eight-team meet, behind only Lake Geneva Badger's 153 points.
The Falcons also won two of the four boys relays, as the 800 relay team of Cody Venard, Sam Hardesty, Jacob Meredith and Connor Wade was first in 1:33.76 and the 3,200 relay quartet of Will Allen, Ian Slade, Frank Quinones and Wade was first in 8:32.33. Additionally, Central's 1,600 relay team of Venard, Joey Kavalauskas, Wade and Dan Koffen finished second in 3:34.53.
Allen, a junior, also had an individual win in the 800 with a time of 1:59.96, which ranked top-50 in the state this season, and was second in the 1,600 in 4:30.51, also a top-50 time. Central junior Niko Therman, meanwhile, had a top-25 mark of 159 feet, 7.5 inches to win the discus.
Also for the Falcons, junior Joel Engberg was second in the pole vault (11-6).
Wilmot, meanwhile, was led by a strong day from senior Tyler Wilson, who placed third in the 100 dash (11.33), second in the 200 dash with a top-50 time of 22.75, third in the 400 dash (52.01) and second in the long jump (19-7).
Wilmot junior Ethan Ivan posted a top-50 mark of 49-1.75 to win the shot put, while junior Blake Weaver finished third in the long jump (19-4.75).
The Panthers finished fifth in the boys team standings with 63.5 points.
Girls
Central junior Kialis Anderson blazed to a top-10 time of 12.44 to win the 100 dash and a top-25 time of 26.04 to claim a second win in the 200 dash.
The Falcons' 800 relay team of Jenna Leslie, Aleah Daniels, Chloe Lois and Courtnee Bader also won with a time of 1:54.63, while Lois placed third in the discus with a mark of 90-3.
For Wilmot, senior Miranda Kendall finished second in the high jump (5-2).
Central finished fifth in the seven-team girls standings with 69 points, Wilmot finished seventh with 22 and Badger was first with 170.