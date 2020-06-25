Slutzky wins at Strawberry Creek

Chadd Slutzky had never even heard of The Club at Strawberry Creek before this week.
He liked it so much, he decided to play it about seven times.
Posting a 6-1 record over seven matches, Slutzky claimed the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship title with a 4 and 3 victory over Onalaska's Joe Weber in the final match Thursday at Strawberry Creek.
Slutzky — a 43-year-old sales rep who hails from Deer Park, Ill., by way of Philadelphia — played two matches Monday, one Tuesday, two Wednesday and two Thursday in winning the title.
"Without the golf cart, I wouldn't have lasted two days," he said. "The golf cart was huge, so that helped out a lot. That was my most valuable club. That was the 15th club.
"... I know I can play with anyone when I'm playing (well), and I was on this week. So I was pretty confident, and I just kept it going. The putter really helped."
That was especially true on the back nine in Thursday's final match when Slutzky pulled away from Weber. Slutzky was just 1 up through 10 holes but won Nos. 11 and 12, halved No. 13, won No. 14 and halved the par-3 15th to close out the match.
Weber was 2 up through three holes, but Slutzky turned the tide and went 1 up when he made par and Weber made bogey on the par-3 eighth.
Slutzky hit into a hazard on the par-4 ninth, but Weber couldn't take advantage. He three-putted for bogey and a halve, starting a trend in which Weber couldn't capitalize on any of Slutzky's mistakes.
"I think the match really kind of turned on nine when I three-putted and he hit it in the hazard," said Weber, 36, who went to high school in Antigo, Ill., played college golf at Marquette and works as a dentist in West Salem.
"And then my irons started going a little astray. In match play you've got to take advantage when he hits bad shots."
Both missed the fairway left on the 545-yard, par-5 11th, with Slutzky landing in a fairway bunker. But Slutzky was able to get up and down for birdie, while Weber made par to fall 2 down. A similar scenario played out on the 221-yard, par-3 12th. Both missed the green left, Weber in a bunker and Slutzky just outside the same bunker, but again Slutzky got up and down and Weber didn't.
The final blow came on the 544-yard, par-5 14th.
Weber got home in two shots, leaving himself a long eagle putt from the back of the green. Slutzky missed the fairway and was short and to the right on his second shot but played a nice pitch below the hole to set up a birdie try. Needing to win the hole, Weber missed his eagle putt badly and three-putted, and Slutzky drained his birdie putt to go 4 up with four to play.
They both made two-putt pars on the 229-yard, par-3 15th, with Slutzky draining a 4-footer to end the match.
"He made a lot of really good putts," Weber said. "When you're making putts, it's tough to claw back. You have to hit it really close and make putts, and I wasn't doing either."
It was an impressive week for Slutzky, who joked about his younger days. He didn't play in college at the University of Arizona.
"I was good in high school," Slutzky said. "I tried out in Arizona. I actually won tryouts, but they didn't take anyone. So I joined a fraternity and drank a lot of beer."
Slutzky went 2-1 to advance out of group play and was the No. 4 seed for the round of 16. He defeated 13th-seeded Blake Wisdom of Lake Geneva in 19 holes in the round of 16, fifth-seeded Tyler Leach of Spring Valley, 5 and 3, in the quarterfinals and eighth-seeded Michael Mattas of Streamwood, Ill., in 21 holes earlier Thursday in the semifinals.
Weber went 2-0-1 in group play to get the No. 11 seed, then he beat sixth-seeded Emmet Herb of Middleton, 4 and 3, in the round of 16, third-seeded Sullivan Schrandt of Cambria, 4 and 3, in the quarterfinals and second-seeded Nate Thomson of Greendale in 20 holes in the semifinals.
In Thursday's third-place match, Thomson defeated Mattas, 7 and 6.
One thing everyone seemed to agree on was how well Strawberry Creek played during the week's picture-perfect weather.
"They run a great tournament out here," Slutzky said. "They hold it at great courses. This course is fantastic. I've never heard of it before and it's gorgeous. ... They really do a a great job up here, the golf association."
Added Kenosha's Todd Schaap, who reached Wednesday's quarterfinals: "From what I could tell, the golf course presented itself great. Strawberry Creek's always in fabulous shape. They were great hosts.
"The WSGA does a great job running tournaments, and they ran it exactly the way that you should run a tournament in this (the COVID-19 pandemic). They had all the precautions necessary. Everybody, I think, felt safe. It was run well."
