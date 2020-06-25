Slutzky wins at Strawberry Creek

Slutzky hit into a hazard on the par-4 ninth, but Weber couldn't take advantage. He three-putted for bogey and a halve, starting a trend in which Weber couldn't capitalize on any of Slutzky's mistakes.

"I think the match really kind of turned on nine when I three-putted and he hit it in the hazard," said Weber, 36, who went to high school in Antigo, Ill., played college golf at Marquette and works as a dentist in West Salem.

"And then my irons started going a little astray. In match play you've got to take advantage when he hits bad shots."

Both missed the fairway left on the 545-yard, par-5 11th, with Slutzky landing in a fairway bunker. But Slutzky was able to get up and down for birdie, while Weber made par to fall 2 down. A similar scenario played out on the 221-yard, par-3 12th. Both missed the green left, Weber in a bunker and Slutzky just outside the same bunker, but again Slutzky got up and down and Weber didn't.

The final blow came on the 544-yard, par-5 14th.